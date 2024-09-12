Cricket

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Windhoek Live Streaming: All You Need To Know

The Windhoek-leg of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27 starts from Monday, September 16

usa cricket team preview X @usacricket
USA cricket team posing for a photo on the eve of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 opener against Canada. Photo: X/ @usacricket
info_icon

The Windhoek leg of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27 starts from Monday, September 16. Three of the eight teams in the league feature in this 10-day, six-match stop which is essentially the second-tier competition in the qualifying process for the next ODI World Cup. (More Cricket News)

Namibia, the hosts, are joined by the United Arab Emirates and the United States of America. All the matches are scheduled to be played at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek with daily 9:30am local time kick-off.

Other teams in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 are Canada, the Netherlands, Nepal, Oman and Scotland. The CWC League 2 is in its second edition.

The first edition of the tournament that ran from 2019-2023 saw seven teams, but the 2023-27 one has eight fighting it out. 

ICC CWC League 2 2023-27 teams and squads

Namibia: Merwe Erasmus (captain), Michael Van Lingen, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Nikolaas Davin, Jean-Pierre Kotze (wicketkeeper), Lohan Louwrens (wicketkeeper), Zane Green (wicketkeeper), Malan Kruger, Jan Frylinck, Jonathan Smit, Shaun Fouche, Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Ruben Trumpelmann, Tangeni Lungameni.

USA: Monank Patel (Captain), Andries Gous, Abhishek Paradkar, Ayan Desai, Harmeet Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Milind Kumar, Nitish Kumar, Nosthusha Kenjige, Jasdeep Singh, Smit Patel, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Shayan Jahangir, Utkarsh Srivastava, Yasir Mohammad.

UAE: Muhammad Waseem, Aayan Afzal Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Basil Hameed, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Zuhaib, Omid Rahman, Rahul, Rahul Bhatia, Raja Akif, Sanchit Sharma, Tanish Suri, Vriitya Aravind and Zahoor Khan

ICC CWC League 2 schedule

All timings are in India Standard Time (IST)

DATE FIXTURE TIME Venue
16-Sep Namibia Vs USA 1:00 PM Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
18-Sep UAE Vs USA 1:00 PM Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
20-Sep Namibia Vs UAE 1:00 PM Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
22-Sep Namibia Vs USA 1:00 PM Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
24-Sep UAE Vs USA 1:00 PM Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
26-Sep Namibia Vs UAE 1:00 PM Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

Where to watch ICC CWC League 2 2023-27 live in India?

Fans can catch the live streaming of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27 on the FanCode app and website.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Hardik Pandya: Indian All-Rounder Bowls With Red Ball, Triggers Speculation Over His Test Comeback
  2. ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Windhoek Live Streaming: All You Need To Know
  3. Form Is Temporary, Test Is Permanent - How Sri Lanka, Bangladesh Scripted Historic Wins?
  4. Pro Cricket League: IPL Sensation Kamran Khan All Set To Join Tournament And Mark His Comeback
  5. England Vs Australia, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs AUS Match On TV And Online
Football News
  1. Man United 'Can't Compete': Erik Ten Hag Reacts To Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Impossible' Warning
  2. Kylian Mbappe: French League's Legal Board Orders PSG To Pay Former Star 55M Euros Of Unpaid Wages
  3. Fulham Vs West Ham, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction
  4. Crystal Palace Vs Leicester City, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction
  5. La Liga: Gavi Returns To Barcelona Training After ACL Injury
Tennis News
  1. India At Davis Cup 2024: Golden Opportunity To Achieve First-Ever Win Over Sweden In World Group I Match
  2. Davis Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch India Vs Sweden, World Group I Contest On TV And Online
  3. The Garden Cup 2024: Pegula, Navarro, Alcaraz, Shelton To Play Exhibition Matches At Madison Square Garden
  4. Davis Cup Finals: Italy Beat Brazil In Opening Group A Tie - In Pics
  5. Davis Cup 2024 Finals Wrap: United States, Spain, Italy And Britain Secure Opening Victories
Hockey News
  1. PAK 5-1 CHN Highlights, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Pakistan Enter Semi-Finals; China's Fight For Survival Continues
  2. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Pakistan Thrash China 5-1 To Join India In Playoffs - Match Report
  3. ACT 2024: Harmanpreet Notches Up 200 Goals As India Beat South Korea
  4. India Vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs PAK Hockey Match On TV And Online
  5. Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Malaysia Beat Japan 5-4 To Keep Semi-Final Hopes Alive

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Withdrawal Of Southwest Monsoon Likely Between September 19 And 25: IMD
  2. Putin Invites 'Great Friend' PM Modi For Separate Meeting During BRICS; NSA Doval Holds Talks On Ukraine
  3. Uttar Pradesh: Woman's Semi-Naked, Headless Body Found On Kanpur-Delhi Highway; Probe Underway
  4. Outlook Talks | Chinki Sinha in Conversation with Filmmaker Bharatbala
  5. 45 Indians Inducted Into Russian Army Discharged, Says MEA; 50 More To Be Rescued
Entertainment News
  1. Kinds of Kindness Review: Yorgos Lanthimos Serves A Kinky, Twisted Triptych
  2. How the Women in Cinema Collective Began a Revolution in Malayalam Film Industry
  3. Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Gets U/A Certificate By Censor Board With Cuts, Edits and Disclaimers
  4. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  5. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
US News
  1. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  2. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
  3. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
  4. Carlsbad Caverns: How A Dropped Bag Of Cheetos Threatened A Delicate Ecosystem And What It Means For National Parks | Explained
  5. US Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Ready For First Face Off On Key Issues | What To Expect
World News
  1. UAE Accused Of Aiding Forces And Prolonging Sudan Civil War | Abu Dhabi's Alleged Role Decoded
  2. Fear Of The 'Other' Dominates US Election Season
  3. Typhoon Yagi Kills Nearly 200 In Vietnam
  4. Israeli Airstrikes Hit UN School; 6 UNRWA Workers, Indian-Origin Soldier Killed In West Bank| Top Points
  5. Alberto Fujimori, Former President Of Peru Convicted For Human Rights Abuses, Dies At 86
Latest Stories
  1. Israeli Airstrikes Hit UN School; 6 UNRWA Workers, Indian-Origin Soldier Killed In West Bank| Top Points
  2. PM Modi Visits CJI Chandrachud's Residence For Ganpati Puja, Oppn Cries Foul; What Does Code Of Conduct For Judges Say?
  3. PAK 5-1 CHN Highlights, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Pakistan Enter Semi-Finals; China's Fight For Survival Continues
  4. India 3-1 South Korea Highlights, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: IND Claim Fourth Straight Win To Reach Semi-Finals
  5. Centre Extends Ayushman Bharat Health Insurance Scheme To All Senior Citizens 70 Years & Above | Details
  6. Bridge Disasters’ Impact? Govt Mandates High-Tensile Stainless Steel In Bridge Construction
  7. Today's Horoscope For September 12, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. What’s Behind China’s Move To Train 3,000 Foreign Police Officers?