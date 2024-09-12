ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Windhoek Live Streaming: All You Need To Know

The Windhoek leg of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27 starts from Monday, September 16. Three of the eight teams in the league feature in this 10-day, six-match stop which is essentially the second-tier competition in the qualifying process for the next ODI World Cup. (More Cricket News)
Namibia, the hosts, are joined by the United Arab Emirates and the United States of America. All the matches are scheduled to be played at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek with daily 9:30am local time kick-off.
Other teams in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 are Canada, the Netherlands, Nepal, Oman and Scotland. The CWC League 2 is in its second edition.
The first edition of the tournament that ran from 2019-2023 saw seven teams, but the 2023-27 one has eight fighting it out.
ICC CWC League 2 2023-27 teams and squads
Namibia: Merwe Erasmus (captain), Michael Van Lingen, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Nikolaas Davin, Jean-Pierre Kotze (wicketkeeper), Lohan Louwrens (wicketkeeper), Zane Green (wicketkeeper), Malan Kruger, Jan Frylinck, Jonathan Smit, Shaun Fouche, Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Ruben Trumpelmann, Tangeni Lungameni.
USA: Monank Patel (Captain), Andries Gous, Abhishek Paradkar, Ayan Desai, Harmeet Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Milind Kumar, Nitish Kumar, Nosthusha Kenjige, Jasdeep Singh, Smit Patel, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Shayan Jahangir, Utkarsh Srivastava, Yasir Mohammad.
UAE: Muhammad Waseem, Aayan Afzal Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Basil Hameed, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Zuhaib, Omid Rahman, Rahul, Rahul Bhatia, Raja Akif, Sanchit Sharma, Tanish Suri, Vriitya Aravind and Zahoor Khan
ICC CWC League 2 schedule
All timings are in India Standard Time (IST)
|DATE
|FIXTURE
|TIME
|Venue
|16-Sep
|Namibia Vs USA
|1:00 PM
|Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
|18-Sep
|UAE Vs USA
|1:00 PM
|Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
|20-Sep
|Namibia Vs UAE
|1:00 PM
|Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
|22-Sep
|Namibia Vs USA
|1:00 PM
|Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
|24-Sep
|UAE Vs USA
|1:00 PM
|Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
|26-Sep
|Namibia Vs UAE
|1:00 PM
|Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek