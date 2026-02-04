Nepal Vs Canada LIVE Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup Warm Up Match: When And Where To Watch Associates Clash

Nepal won their first warm-up match against UAE by 7 wickets.
Canada pip Italy by 10 runs in the 3rd warm-up match
The match will not be streamed live in India
Nepal and Canada will lock horns in the warm-up match 12 of the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday, February 4, 2026.
Nepal thumped United Arab Emirates by 7 wickets with three overs to spare in their first warm-up match. Aasif Sheikh and Dipendra Singh Airee smashed blistering half-centuries to chase the 146-run target easily against UAE.
On the other hand, Canada beat Italy by 10 runs in their first practice match. They have been playing in such World events but haven't been able to make a mark yet. Therefore, this time, they'll be vying to leave the mark in international cricket with their performance.
Nepal Vs Canada, ICC T20 World Cup Warm Up Match: Squads
Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Sundeep Jora, Lokesh Bam, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Gulsan Jha, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sher Malla, Basir Ahamad
Canada: Yuvraj Samra, Dilpreet Bajwa(c), Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Harsh Thaker, Shreyas Movva(w), Dilon Heyliger, Saad Bin Zafar, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Jaskaran Singh, Shivam Sharma, Kaleem Sana, Ravinderpal Singh, Ansh Patel, Ajayveer Hundal
Nepal Vs Canada, ICC T20 World Cup Warm Up Match: Streaming Details
The warm-up match between Nepal and Canada will not be streamed live in India. However, outside India, you can watch the match live on ICC.tv in limited locations.