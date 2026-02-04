Nepal Vs Canada LIVE Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup Warm Up Match: When And Where To Watch Associates Clash

Nepal Vs Canada LIVE Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup Warm Up Match: Check out the preview, live streaming and squads of the match 12 between NEP and CAN at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on February 4, 2026

Vikas Patwal
Nepal Vs Canada LIVE Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup Warm Up Match
Nepal will take on Canada in the 12th warm-up match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on February 4, 2026. Photo: X/Cricket Nepal
  • Nepal won their first warm-up match against UAE by 7 wickets.

  • Canada pip Italy by 10 runs in the 3rd warm-up match

  • The match will not be streamed live in India

Nepal and Canada will lock horns in the warm-up match 12 of the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday, February 4, 2026.

Nepal thumped United Arab Emirates by 7 wickets with three overs to spare in their first warm-up match. Aasif Sheikh and Dipendra Singh Airee smashed blistering half-centuries to chase the 146-run target easily against UAE.

On the other hand, Canada beat Italy by 10 runs in their first practice match. They have been playing in such World events but haven't been able to make a mark yet. Therefore, this time, they'll be vying to leave the mark in international cricket with their performance.

Nepal Vs Canada, ICC T20 World Cup Warm Up Match: Squads

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Sundeep Jora, Lokesh Bam, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Gulsan Jha, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sher Malla, Basir Ahamad

Canada: Yuvraj Samra, Dilpreet Bajwa(c), Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Harsh Thaker, Shreyas Movva(w), Dilon Heyliger, Saad Bin Zafar, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Jaskaran Singh, Shivam Sharma, Kaleem Sana, Ravinderpal Singh, Ansh Patel, Ajayveer Hundal

Nepal Vs Canada, ICC T20 World Cup Warm Up Match: Streaming Details

The warm-up match between Nepal and Canada will not be streamed live in India. However, outside India, you can watch the match live on ICC.tv in limited locations.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India.

Published At:
