Cricket

Nepal Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 37 Preview: Win Crucial For BAN's Super 8 Dream

The equation for Bangladesh, however, could change if they lose to Nepal by a big margin and the Netherlands manage to do the same against a struggling Sri Lanka — an unlikely scenario indeed but this tournament has thrown its share of surprises.

X | Nepal Cricket
Nepal cricket team leaving the ground after their 1-run loss to South Africa in match 31 of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup on June 15, Saturday. Photo: X | Nepal Cricket
info_icon

Bangladesh will look to iron out their flaws and seal the second Super Eight spot from Group D when they take on a tricky Nepal in the T20 World Cup in Kingstown, St Vincent and the Grenadines on Monday. (Streaming | Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

With four points, Bangladesh are all set to progress further in the tournament from the last group in the competition but a spirited Nepal will pose a strong threat.

Even though they have not yet won a game and are out of race for the next round, Nepal’s confidence will be sky high after they nearly pulled off a win against South Africa and will be keen on fulfilling their dream of beating a Test-playing nation before signing off.

The equation for Bangladesh, however, could change if they lose to Nepal by a big margin and the Netherlands manage to do the same against a struggling Sri Lanka — an unlikely scenario indeed but this tournament has thrown its share of surprises.

Teams (From):

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib. Travelling reserves: Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud.

Nepal: Rohit Paudel (c), Aasif Sheikh, Anil Kumar Sah, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC, Sundeep Jora, Abinash Bohara, Sagar Dhakal and Kamal Singh Airee.

Match starts at 5:00AM IST.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Farmer Dies In Bull Attack In UP's Budaun
  2. Breaking News June 16 LIVE: Fire Breaks Out In Himachal's Solan Forests; Blaze Erupts In Delhi's Mundka Factory
  3. Odisha: ZSI Scientists Discover A New Species Of Snake Eel
  4. Kolhapur: Auto Crashes Into Bike, Runs Driverless After Passersby; 5 Injured | Bizarre Video
  5. NEET-UG 2024: What Is NEET Exam, Why Is It In News, Why Are Students Protesting | Explained
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Sisterhood’: Enjoying The Joys Of Friendship To Remembering School Adventures – 5 Reasons Why This Should Be On Your Watch List
  2. Father’s Day: 5 Silver Screen Dads Who Never Fail To Tug At Our Hearts
  3. Escapism, Enchantment, And Exploration: Why We, As Audiences, Crave Fantasy Dramas Like ‘House Of The Dragon’
  4. Seerat Kapoor Looks At Cinema With Different Perspective As She Learns About Directing
  5. Puri Jagannadh's 'Double iSmart' To Release On Independence Day
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Women Face South Africa In 1st ODI; Netherlands Vs Poland At Euro 2024
  2. Nepal Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Weather Update: Is It Raining In Kingstown, St Vincent? Will Nepal Vs Bangladesh Be Washed Out?
  3. Sri Lanka Vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2024 Match 38 Preview: Lankans Seek Pride
  4. Nepal Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 37 Preview: Win Crucial For BAN's Super 8 Dream
  5. Nepal Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2024: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
World News
  1. Israel Enforces 'Tactical Pause' In Gaza For Aid Delivery; 8 Israeli Soldiers Killed In Explosion In Rafah | Latest Updates
  2. US: 9 Including 2 Children Injured After Man Opens Fire At Michigan Water Park; Suspect Contained
  3. Japan Witnesses Surge In Cases Of Disease Caused By Rare 'Flesh-Eating Bacteria' That Can Kill Under 48 Hours
  4. Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Describes Putin's Ceasefire Offer For Ukraine As 'Propaganda'
  5. World Leaders Meet In Switzerland To Discuss Ukraine Peace Roadmap, Russia Absent
Latest Stories
  1. 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi's Chemistry Keeps This Romcom From Becoming A Yawn Fest
  2. NEP Vs SA, ICC T20 WC 2024: South Africa Survive A Major Upset As Nepal Go Down By One Run - Watch
  3. UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Released: Download Now, Exams Scheduled For June 18
  4. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Likely To Meet CM Yogi Adityanath Today Amid Rift Buzz With BJP
  5. Fardeen Khan Opens Up On Battling Depression: It's A Natural Process That Everyone Goes Through
  6. Sports News Highlights June 15: Switzerland, Spain Collect Wins; Sumit Nagal Makes Perugia ATP Challenger Final
  7. ‘Kashmir Not Integral Part Of India’: What Is Arundhati Roy's 2010 Speech That Invoked UAPA
  8. Breaking News June 15: Left-Wing Students' Group Call For Strike Over NEET Row; Amit Shah To Review J&K's Security Tomorrow