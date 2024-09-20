Cricket

Namibia Vs United Arab Emirates Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: When, Where To Watch

UAE lie at the bottom of the World Cup League Two table, with zero points from four outings. Namibia, on the other hand, are in fifth place with eight points

united-arab-emirates-vs-united-states-cricket-world-cup-league-two
The United Arab Emirates lost to the United States in their previous World Cup League Two match. Photo: X/UAE Cricket Official
info_icon

Both Namibia and the United Arab Emirates would be aiming to arrest their respective four-match losing streaks, when they face off in match 29 of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League Two, in Windhoek on Friday, September 20, 2024. (More Cricket News)

Namibia suffered a six-wicket defeat to the United States in their previous match. Before they that, they lost to Scotland, Oman and Scotland again to round off the four consecutive losses. The last match they won was against Oman, back on July 18.

As for the UAE, they too lost to the United States in their previous match. Canada beat them twice before that, and Scotland once. The last time UAE won a 50-over international was back in July 2023, by a slender one-run margin against the USA.

United States cricket team players celebrating a wicket against Canada. - Photo: X | USA Cricket
UAE Vs USA, ICC World Cup League 2 Highlights: United States Win By 10 Wickets

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The poor recent form means that UAE lie at the bottom of the World Cup League Two table, with zero points from four outings. Namibia, on the other hand, have played nine games and won four of them (five defeats), which puts them in fifth place with eight points in the eight-team table.

Namibia Vs UAE, Cricket World Cup League Two: Squads

Namibia: Michael van Lingen, JP Kotze(w), Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Malan Kruger, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jan de Villiers, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Ben Shikongo, Zane Green, Nikolaas Davin, Lohandre Louwrens, Shaun Fouche, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jack Brassell, Junior Kariata.

United Arab Emirates: Aryansh Sharma(w), Muhammad Waseem(c), Alishan Sharafu, Vishnu Sukumaran, Rahul Chopra, Aayan Afzal Khan, Basil Hameed, Ali Naseer, Rahul Bhatia, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah, Syed Haider Shah, Muhammad Farooq, Omid Rahman.

Namibia Vs UAE, Cricket World Cup League Two: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Namibia vs UAE, Cricket World Cup League Two match be played?

The Namibia vs UAE, Cricket World Cup League Two match will be played on Friday, September 20, 2024 at 1pm India time at the United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek, Namibia.

Where will the Namibia vs UAE, Cricket World Cup League Two match be telecast and live streamed?

The Namibia vs UAE, Cricket World Cup League Two match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Australia U-19 Tour Of India 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Matches
  2. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Centurion Ravichandran Ashwin Bats For Going Hard On Chennai Pitch
  3. Canada Vs Oman, ICC CWC League 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch CAN Vs OMN Match
  4. NZ Vs SL, 1st Test Day 2: Latham, Williamson Star As New Zealand Close Gap On Sri Lanka
  5. SL Vs NZ 1st Test: Tom Latham Shines As Visitors Trail By 50 Runs On Day 2 - In Pics
Football News
  1. AIFF Players Status Committee Issues NOC To Anwar Ali, 'Free' To Represent East Bengal
  2. BFC Vs HFC, ISL 2024-25: Sunil Chhetri Scores Twice In Bengaluru FC's 3-0 Win Over Hyderabad FC
  3. Bengaluru FC Vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2024-25 Highlights: Sunil Chhetri's Brace Helps The Blues Register Second Win
  4. Punjab FC Vs Odisha FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch PFC Vs OFC On TV And Online
  5. Pep Guardiola To Leave Man City? Spaniard Facing More Questions About His MCFC Future
Tennis News
  1. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Beats Yue Yuan With Ease, Enters Quarter-Finals
  2. Naomi Osaka To Kick Off 2025 Season In New Zealand
  3. Laver Cup 2024: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures, Players - All You Need To Know
  4. Davis Cup: AITA Suggests India Ace Sumit Nagal Might Have Deliberately Missed Sweden Clash
  5. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Passes Peyton Stearns Test To Enter Round Of 16
Hockey News
  1. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  2. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  3. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  4. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory
  5. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Final: India Embellish Olympic Bronze With Fifth Title

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Accident: 19-Year-Old DU Student Dead As Speeding SUV Crashes Into Guardrail; 4 Friends Injured
  2. On-Duty Rooms, CCTV, Washrooms: Bengal Govt Issues Directives On Security For Healthcare Professionals
  3. Bihar: Parts of Patna, Nalanda Inundated As Rising River Waters Breach Small Dams
  4. India Slams US Court Summons In Pannun Assassination Plot Case
  5. Fish Oil, Beef In Tirupati Laddu: Lab Report Supports Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu's Claim; YSRCP Denies
Entertainment News
  1. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  2. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  3. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
  4. National Award-Winning Choreographer Jani Master Arrested In Sexual Assault Case
  5. Sector 36 Review: Vikrant Massey-Deepak Dobriyal Thriller Lacks Sting And Empathy
US News
  1. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
  2. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
  3. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  4. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  5. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
World News
  1. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
  2. Israel Strikes Southern Lebanon Amid Hezbollah Leader's Condemnation Of Crossing 'Red Lines'
  3. Sweden Charges Woman With War Crimes For Allegedly Torturing Yazidi Women, And Children In Syria
  4. Green Sahara: An Unusual Shift In Weather Pattern Makes The Impossible Possible | What Does It Mean
  5. Earth To Gain A 'Second Moon'! Mini-Moon Asteroid 2024 PT5 Set For Temporary Orbit | Key Facts
Latest Stories
  1. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: Local Boy Ashwin Shines With A Century - IND (339/6)
  2. Canada Announces New Cap On International Students Amid Immigration Overhaul | Details
  3. Dulip Samaraweera: Sri Lankan Banned From Coaching In Australia For 20 Years
  4. Does India's Election Architecture Have Space For One Nation, One Election?
  5. Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch TKR Vs ABF Match
  6. Sector 36 Review: Vikrant Massey-Deepak Dobriyal Thriller Lacks Sting And Empathy
  7. Horoscope For September 19, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  8. Lebanon Walkie-Talkie Blasts Kill 20; Concern Of Wider Conflict With Israel Rises | What We Know