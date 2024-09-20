Namibia Vs United Arab Emirates Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: When, Where To Watch

Both Namibia and the United Arab Emirates would be aiming to arrest their respective four-match losing streaks, when they face off in match 29 of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League Two, in Windhoek on Friday, September 20, 2024. (More Cricket News)
Namibia suffered a six-wicket defeat to the United States in their previous match. Before they that, they lost to Scotland, Oman and Scotland again to round off the four consecutive losses. The last match they won was against Oman, back on July 18.
As for the UAE, they too lost to the United States in their previous match. Canada beat them twice before that, and Scotland once. The last time UAE won a 50-over international was back in July 2023, by a slender one-run margin against the USA.
The poor recent form means that UAE lie at the bottom of the World Cup League Two table, with zero points from four outings. Namibia, on the other hand, have played nine games and won four of them (five defeats), which puts them in fifth place with eight points in the eight-team table.
Namibia Vs UAE, Cricket World Cup League Two: Squads
Namibia: Michael van Lingen, JP Kotze(w), Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Malan Kruger, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jan de Villiers, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Ben Shikongo, Zane Green, Nikolaas Davin, Lohandre Louwrens, Shaun Fouche, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jack Brassell, Junior Kariata.
United Arab Emirates: Aryansh Sharma(w), Muhammad Waseem(c), Alishan Sharafu, Vishnu Sukumaran, Rahul Chopra, Aayan Afzal Khan, Basil Hameed, Ali Naseer, Rahul Bhatia, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah, Syed Haider Shah, Muhammad Farooq, Omid Rahman.
Namibia Vs UAE, Cricket World Cup League Two: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Namibia vs UAE, Cricket World Cup League Two match be played?
The Namibia vs UAE, Cricket World Cup League Two match will be played on Friday, September 20, 2024 at 1pm India time at the United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek, Namibia.
Where will the Namibia vs UAE, Cricket World Cup League Two match be telecast and live streamed?
The Namibia vs UAE, Cricket World Cup League Two match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in India.