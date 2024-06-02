Namibia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

Namibia and Oman are set to go head-to-head with each other in the third match of the group stage of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Monday, June 3, at Kensington Oval. They are both part of Group B in the tournament. (Prediction|More Cricket News)
Namibia is playing their third consecutive T20 World Cup, eager to capitalize on its impressive track record. Their remarkable performance in 2021, advancing to the Super 12s stage, took many by surprise.
However, both of these team will be facing each other for the first time in T20 World Cup. For World Cup, The two nations, met for the first time in 2019 during the T20 World Cup qualifier.
On the other hand Oman is no less than a fierce opposition, when the two teams faced off in a five-match T20I series in April, Oman pushed Namibia pretty close, with Namibia eventually securing a 3-2 win.
Namibia Vs Oman: Head To Head Record
Namibia got a slight upper hand over Oman. These two teams have faced each other in six matches in T20I format. Out of these six games , Namibia have won four whereas Oman have come out clinched the victory twice.
Namibia Vs Oman: Highest Wicket-Takers
In the clash between Namibia and Oman, Gerhard Erasmus has taken the most wickets for his team, with 11 wickets, while Fayyaz Butt has claimed 8 wickets for his side.
Namibia Vs Oman: Highest Individual Score
The highest scorers in the Namibia versus Oman fixture were Jean-Pierre Kotze with 78 runs and Naseem Khushi with 66 runs.
Namibia Vs Oman: Best Bowling Figures
In the past Namibia versus Oman matches, the best bowling figures are Bernard Martinus Scholtz shined with 4 wickets for 20 runs, while Bilal Khan impressed with 4 wickets for 19 runs for Oman.