Cricket

Namibia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

Namibia and Oman are set to go head-to-head with each other in the third match of the group stage of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Monday, June 3, at Kensington Oval. Check out the key stats for both teams here

namibia team X @CricketNamibia1
Namibia cricket team players celebrating after a wicket. Photo: X/ @CricketNamibia1
info_icon

Namibia and Oman are set to go head-to-head with each other in the third match of the group stage of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Monday, June 3, at Kensington Oval. They are both part of Group B in the tournament. (Prediction|More Cricket News)

Namibia is playing their third consecutive T20 World Cup, eager to capitalize on its impressive track record. Their remarkable performance in 2021, advancing to the Super 12s stage, took many by surprise.

Aqib Ilyas in action. - X/@ACCMedia1
Namibia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 3: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For

BY Outlook Sports Desk

However, both of these team will be facing each other for the first time in T20 World Cup. For World Cup, The two nations, met for the first time in 2019 during the T20 World Cup qualifier.

On the other hand Oman is no less than a fierce opposition, when the two teams faced off in a five-match T20I series in April, Oman pushed Namibia pretty close, with Namibia eventually securing a 3-2 win.

Namibia Vs Oman: Head To Head Record

Oman will be playing their match against Namibia on June 3. - TheOmanCricket/X
Namibia vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 3, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Namibia got a slight upper hand over Oman. These two teams have faced each other in six matches in T20I format. Out of these six games , Namibia have won four whereas Oman have come out clinched the victory twice.

Namibia Vs Oman: Highest Wicket-Takers

In the clash between Namibia and Oman, Gerhard Erasmus has taken the most wickets for his team, with 11 wickets, while Fayyaz Butt has claimed 8 wickets for his side.

Namibia Vs Oman: Highest Individual Score

The highest scorers in the Namibia versus Oman fixture were Jean-Pierre Kotze with 78 runs and Naseem Khushi with 66 runs.

Namibia Vs Oman: Best Bowling Figures

In the past Namibia versus Oman matches, the best bowling figures are Bernard Martinus Scholtz shined with 4 wickets for 20 runs, while Bilal Khan impressed with 4 wickets for 19 runs for Oman.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: Teen Adriver Admits He Was Drunk; Parents Sent To Police Custody Till June 5
  2. Day In Pics: June 01, 2024
  3. Amaravati or Visakhapatnam? With Hyderabad Out, Andhra Pradesh To Name New Capital City
  4. Outlook News Wrap, June 2: Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim Assembly Poll Results Declared, Kejriwal Surrenders At Tihar Jail, China Moon Landing And More
  5. Arvind Kejriwal Returns To Tihar Jail; Says Going Back As He 'Raised Voice Against Dictatorship'
Entertainment News
  1. Manoj Bajpayee On Overcoming A Challenging Career Phase: Ditched All My Bad Habits, Worked On Myself
  2. Junaid Khan Spends Birthday Working On Advait Chandan Directorial Co-Starring Khushi Kapoor
  3. Prateik Babbar Wears Suit Made From Late Mother Smita Patil's Kanjeevaram Sarees
  4. Pankaj Jha Says All Acting Institutes Are Nothing But Teaching Shops
  5. RJ Malishka Mendonsa Hits Airwaves With Satirical Rap Track On Pune's Infamous Porsche Case
Sports News
  1. FIH Pro League: Indian Men's Hockey Team Suffers 1-3 Loss To Great Britain
  2. Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  3. India's Pranavi Urs Finishes T-3 At Dormy Open Helsingborg
  4. Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 4: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For
  5. WI Vs PNG, T20 World Cup: Roston Chase Shines As Hosts Survive Guyana Scare
World News
  1. South Africa Elections 2024: Coalition Talks Underway As Results Reveal No Majority
  2. Gaza War: Netanyahu, War Cabinet Approve US' Ceasefire Proposal; Maldives Bans Israeli Tourists | Details
  3. Shark Tank Fame 'Poppi Sodas' Face $5 Million Lawsuit, Here's Why
  4. Mexico Heads To The Polls Amid Bloodshed To Elect First-Ever Female President | All You Need To Know
  5. Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc In Southern Germany, Severe Floods Trigger Evacuations, Rescue Operations
Latest Stories
  1. Sikkim Election Results 2024: SKM All Set For 2nd Term With 31 Seats, SDF Win Shyari Seat
  2. Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2024: BJP Wins For 3rd Term With 46 Out Of 60 Seats; PM Modi Thanks Party Karyakartas
  3. 2024 Exit Polls: BJP-led NDA Likely To Sweep Andhra Pradesh, Odisha & Arunachal; SKM To Retain Sikkim
  4. Exit Poll Results 2024: Modi Govt 3.0? Major Pollsters Project '400 Paar' For BJP-led NDA
  5. Exit Polls 2024: NDA Majority Projected In AP, Arunachal; SKM To Sweep Sikkim As BJP-BJD Go Head To Head in Odisha
  6. Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results Today; Counting Of Votes To Begin At 6AM
  7. Stockholm Diamond League 2024, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  8. USA Vs Canada, T20 World Cup Highlights: Unstoppable Jones Seals Hosts' Seven-Wicket Win With 10th Six