Namibia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 3 Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Probable XIs, Pitch - All You Need To Know

Who will win the Namibia Vs Oman clash? What would be the playing XIs? Will it rain during Namibia Vs Oman match? Here is everything you need to know about the third match of the T20 World Cup

oman cricket team X @TheOmanCricket
Oman national cricket team posing for a group photo before leaving for Barbados to participate in the ICC T2 World Cup 2024. Photo: X/ @TheOmanCricket
Namibia and Oman are set to lock horns in the third match of the group stage of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Monday, June 3, at Kensington Oval. Both teams are part of Group B in the tournament. (More Cricket News)

This match brings an element of uncertainty, as Namibia enter with strong recent form, while Oman will be eager to prove their potential game-class on the big stage.

Who will win the Namibia Vs Oman clash? What would be the playing XIs? Will it rain during Namibia Vs Oman match? Here is everything you need to know about match No 3 of the T20 World Cup.

Namibia Vs Oman Head To Head Record

Namibia got a slight upper hand over Oman. These two teams have faced each other in six matches in T20I format. Out of these six games , Namibia have won four whereas Oman have come out clinched the victory twice.

Oman will be playing their match against Namibia on June 3. - TheOmanCricket/X
Namibia vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 3, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

Namibia Vs Oman Squads

Namibia: Zane Green (wk), Gerhard Erasmus (C), Michael van Lingen, Nikolaas Davin, Jan Frylinck, Malan Kruger, JP Kotze, David Wiese, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Ben Shikongo, Dylan Leicher, Peter-Daniel Blignaut, Jack Brassell

Oman: Pratik Athavale (wk), Aqib Ilyas (C), Kashyap Prajapati, Zeeshan Maqsood, Khalid Kail, Mehran Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Rafiullah, Shakeel Ahmed, Shoaib Khan, Bilal Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Naseem Khushi

Namibia Vs Oman Predicted XIs

Namibia Predicted XI: Nikolas Davin, JP Kotze, Michael van Lingen, Gerhard Erasmus (C), JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green (wk), Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, David Wiese

Oman Predicted XI: Kashyap Prajapati, Naseem Khushi (wk), Aqib Ilyas (C), Zeeshan Maqsood, Pratik Athavale, Ayaan Khan, Khalid Kail, Shakeel Ahmad, Rafiullah, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan

Namibia Vs Oman Weather Report

The temperature of Bridgetown on Monday will be between 30° Celsius - 27° Celsius. A thundershower is predicted during the Namibia and Oman match. There is 48% chance of precipitation, humidity is expected to be around 88% and wind speed is to be approximately 27 km/h.

Will It Rain During Namibia Vs Oman Match?

According to the predictions, it will remain cloudy in Barbados throughout the day. A thunderstorm is expected around 12 PM IST; however, the chances of rain will decrease during the match.

Namibia Vs Oman Pitch Report

Kensington Oval is said to be one of the best and balanced grounds in international cricket, especially T20s. Fast bowlers usually enjoy a good bounce on the ball but batters manage to produce big scores in the shortest format. The pitch offers good bounce. 

The stadium has hosted approximately 42 T20I matches, and teams batting first have typically enjoyed an advantage here.

Namibia Vs Oman Match Prediction

According to Google, Namibia has a 63% chance of winning the match, while Oman stands at 37%. Namibia also has a slight edge in the head-to-head record.

