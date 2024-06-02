Namibia vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 3, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

Namibia and Oman will play in the third group stage match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 on June 3 (IST) at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. The United States and Canada faced off in the tournament's first match, while the West Indies, the co-hosts, faced off against Papua New Guinea in the second match on the same day (June 2, IST). (More Cricket News)