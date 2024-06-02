Namibia vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 3, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

Namibia and Oman will play in the third group stage match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 on June 3 (IST) at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. The United States and Canada faced off in the tournament's first match, while the West Indies, the co-hosts, faced off against Papua New Guinea in the second match on the same day (June 2, IST). (More Cricket News)
Oman will be participating in the big event for the third time, and they are placed in Group B with Australia and the current champions, England. Namibia and Scotland are the other members of the group.
In regard to Namibia, Gerhard Erasmus will serve as the team's captain, and their goal is to establish themselves as one of the world's best teams. The team is packed with young, talented players, and despite their lack of substantial international exposure, they are driven and motivated to seize this chance.
Live streaming details of Namibia vs Oman, T20 World Cup Match 3:
When is Namibia vs Oman, T20 World Cup Match 3?
The match between the two will be held on Monday, June 3 at 6:00 am at Kensington Oval in Barbados.
Where to watch Namibia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Match 3?
The live telecast of the Namibia vs Oman, T20 World Cup match 3 will be on Star Sports Network and the live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Squads
Namibia: Zane Green (wk), Gerhard Erasmus (c), Michael van Lingen, Nikolaas Davin, Jan Frylinck, Malan Kruger, JP Kotze, David Wiese, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Ben Shikongo, Dylan Leicher, Peter-Daniel Blignaut, Jack Brassell
Oman: Pratik Athavale (wk), Aqib Ilyas (c), Kashyap Prajapati, Zeeshan Maqsood, Khalid Kail, Mehran Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Rafiullah, Shakeel Ahmed, Shoaib Khan, Bilal Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Naseem Khushi