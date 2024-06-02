Cricket

Namibia vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 3, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

Oman will be participating in the big event for the third time, and they are placed in Group B with Australia, Scotland, Namibia and the current champions, England

TheOmanCricket/X
Oman will be playing their match against Namibia on June 3. Photo: TheOmanCricket/X
info_icon

Namibia and Oman will play in the third group stage match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 on June 3 (IST) at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. The United States and Canada faced off in the tournament's first match, while the West Indies, the co-hosts, faced off against Papua New Guinea in the second match on the same day (June 2, IST). (More Cricket News)

Oman will be participating in the big event for the third time, and they are placed in Group B with Australia and the current champions, England. Namibia and Scotland are the other members of the group.

In regard to Namibia, Gerhard Erasmus will serve as the team's captain, and their goal is to establish themselves as one of the world's best teams. The team is packed with young, talented players, and despite their lack of substantial international exposure, they are driven and motivated to seize this chance.

Captains light show ahead of the T20 World Cup - ICC 2023
T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma Stars In Captains Light Show At Rockfeller Centre Building - Check Pics

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Live streaming details of Namibia vs Oman, T20 World Cup Match 3:

When is Namibia vs Oman, T20 World Cup Match 3?

The match between the two will be held on Monday, June 3 at 6:00 am at Kensington Oval in Barbados.

Where to watch Namibia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Match 3?

The live telecast of the Namibia vs Oman, T20 World Cup match 3 will be on Star Sports Network and the live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app and website. 

Squads

Namibia: Zane Green (wk), Gerhard Erasmus (c), Michael van Lingen, Nikolaas Davin, Jan Frylinck, Malan Kruger, JP Kotze, David Wiese, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Ben Shikongo, Dylan Leicher, Peter-Daniel Blignaut, Jack Brassell

Oman: Pratik Athavale (wk), Aqib Ilyas (c), Kashyap Prajapati, Zeeshan Maqsood, Khalid Kail, Mehran Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Rafiullah, Shakeel Ahmed, Shoaib Khan, Bilal Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Naseem Khushi

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: June 01, 2024
  2. Amaravati or Visakhapatnam? With Hyderabad Out, Andhra Pradesh To Name New Capital City
  3. Outlook News Wrap, June 2: Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim Assembly Poll Results Declared, Kejriwal Surrenders At Tihar Jail, China Moon Landing And More
  4. Arvind Kejriwal Returns To Tihar Jail; Says Going Back As He 'Raised Voice Against Dictatorship'
  5. Narendra Modi Meditates In Isolation, But With A Bunch Of Cameras Around
Entertainment News
  1. Trade Association Rescinds Honour Awarded To Robert De Niro After Comments Against Donald Trump
  2. Zonal DCP Clarifies Raveena Tandon's Car Didn't Hit Any Person; Actress Claims Mob Attacked Her
  3. Mandy Moore Announces Third Pregnancy, Expecting First Daughter
  4. Imran Khan Slams Troll Asking Him 'From Where He Gets Money' For His New Home; Here’s What The Actor Said
  5. Inside Pictures From Ambani Cruise Bash: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor Spotted; Pitbull Performs For Guests
Sports News
  1. WI Vs PNG, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Rovman Powell's Men Look To Start On A Winning Note In Guyana
  2. Namibia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 3 Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Probable XIs, Pitch - All You Need To Know
  3. Real Madrid Vs Borussia Dortmund: Marco Reus Move To MLS Hinted At By Former Team-Mate Roman Burki
  4. French Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Searching For Roland Garros Adaptation Despite Quarter-Final Progression
  5. French Open 2024: Bopanna-Ebden Move To Round 2 After Court 5 Classic
World News
  1. Akron Mass Shooting: 1 Killed, 26 Wounded After Being Shot At A Birthday Party In Ohio, US | Video
  2. You Should Switch Off Your Phone Periodically—Even The NSA Says So
  3. Entreprenuer Halla Tomasdottir Wins Iceland Presidential Bid, Defeats Former PM Katrin Jakobsdottir
  4. Severe Flood Alert In Sri Lanka: Power Supply Cut, Schools Closed Due To Heavy Rains
  5. Dakota Johnson's Summery Look Sets Fashion Goals On Set
Latest Stories
  1. Sikkim Election Results 2024: SKM All Set For 2nd Term With 31 Seats, SDF Win Shyari Seat
  2. Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2024: BJP Wins For 3rd Term With 46 Out Of 60 Seats; PM Modi Thanks Party Karyakartas
  3. 2024 Exit Polls: BJP-led NDA Likely To Sweep Andhra Pradesh, Odisha & Arunachal; SKM To Retain Sikkim
  4. Exit Poll Results 2024: Modi Govt 3.0? Major Pollsters Project '400 Paar' For BJP-led NDA
  5. Exit Polls 2024: NDA Majority Projected In AP, Arunachal; SKM To Sweep Sikkim As BJP-BJD Go Head To Head in Odisha
  6. Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results Today; Counting Of Votes To Begin At 6AM
  7. Stockholm Diamond League 2024, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  8. USA Vs Canada, T20 World Cup Highlights: Unstoppable Jones Seals Hosts' Seven-Wicket Win With 10th Six