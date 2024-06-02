Namibia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 3: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For

The spotlight will be intense on the new Oman captain, Aqib Ilyas, for many reasons, including his current form and his newfound leadership role. Meanwhile, Jean-Pierre Kotze, a key batter for Namibia, will also be closely watched. With Ilyas known for his spin attack, all eyes will be on him as he aims to dismiss Kotze and make his presence felt in the match. These two gave a good show for viewers when they last faced each other.