Namibia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 3: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For

As Namibia and Oman, meet each other in the third match of the group stage of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Monday, June 3, here are three key player battles that will prove decisive in the match

Aqib Ilyas in action. Photo: X/@ACCMedia1
Namibia and Oman are set to face each other in the third match of the group stage of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Monday, June 3, at Kensington Oval. They are both part of Group B in the tournament. (Prediction|More Cricket News)

Marching towards their third consecutive T20 World Cup appearance, Namibia are eyeing to capitalize on their impressive track record. They surprised many with their performance in 2021 by advancing to the Super 12s stage.

On the other hand Oman is no less than a fierce opposition, when the two teams faced off in a five-match T20I series in April, Oman pushed Namibia pretty close, with Namibia eventually securing a 3-2 win.

Oman will be playing their match against Namibia on June 3. - TheOmanCricket/X
Namibia vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 3, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

BY Outlook Sports Desk

In head-to-head, Namibia has held a slight advantage over Oman. These two teams have faced each other in six T20I matches. Out of these six games, Namibia won four times, while Oman secured victory only twice.

Three Key Battles To Watch Out For

David Wiese Vs Aqib Ilyas

David Wiese, important in Namibia's impressive 2021 run, has ventured into various T20 leagues like the IPL, the Hundred, and the PSL, gaining invaluable experience. His stints in the CPL and MLC offer insight into the T20 World Cup conditions, potentially boosting Namibia's campaign.

On the other hand, the new captain Aqib Ilyas, a versatile top-order batsman and proficient spinner, dominated the ACC Premier Cup with 12 wickets in five matches. Despite acknowledging his threat, Namibia awaits to see how he handles the added responsibility of leadership. This battle of will surely be nail-biting.

Naseem Khushi Vs Bernard Scholtz

Naseem Khushi, who showcased his skills as the top performer for the Oman National Cricket Team in the previous series against Namibia, will undoubtedly be eyeing yet another powerful knock to boost his team's chances.

On the other hand, Bernard Scholtz, known for his skill and experience as a spinner in previous matches for Namibia, will be determined to overpower Naseem and make an impact in the upcoming encounter. This battle is surely to watch out for.

JP Kotze Vs Aqib Ilyas

The spotlight will be intense on the new Oman captain, Aqib Ilyas, for many reasons, including his current form and his newfound leadership role. Meanwhile, Jean-Pierre Kotze, a key batter for Namibia, will also be closely watched. With Ilyas known for his spin attack, all eyes will be on him as he aims to dismiss Kotze and make his presence felt in the match. These two gave a good show for viewers when they last faced each other.

