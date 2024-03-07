Mumbai Vs Vidarbha Final, Ranji Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Mumbai and Vidarbha meet in the final of the Ranji Trophy 2024 starting Sunday. Stalwarts of India's premier red-ball domestic tournament, Mumbai have won the Ranji Trophy title 41 times and will eye a record 42nd triumph. Vidarbha have won the title twice as well and will be keen to win it for the third time. (More Cricket News)
The first semi-final saw Vidarbha beat Madhya Pradesh by 62 runs. Vidarbha were bowled out for just 170 in their first innings. Their bowlers put up a strong show, bowling Madhya Pradesh out for 252 runs in their first innings. Their batters came back strong in the second innings to post a total of 402 where Yash Rathod also slammed a 200-ball 141. Vidarbha then skittled Madhya Pradesh out for 258 in their second innings to seal their spot in the final.
Mumbai trashed Tamil Nadu in a one-sided affair in the second semi-final. Bowling first, they restricted their opponents to just 146 runs in the first innings. As Mumbai batted, Shardul Thakur struck a magnificent 109, helping them put up 378 runs on the board. Mumbai's bowlers were on target, skittling Tamil Nadu out for 162 as they registered an emphatic innings and 70 runs victory to enter the final in grand fashion.
Playing the final at home, Mumbai will look to take advantage of familiar conditions. It will be a challenging task for Vidarbha to beat them.
Live streaming details of MUM vs VID Ranji Trophy 2024 Final:
When will Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy 2023-2024 final be played?
The Ranji Trophy 2024 final between Mumbai and Vidarbha will begin on Sunday, March 10, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 9:30 AM IST.
Where to watch Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy 2024 final?
The Ranji Trophy 2024 final match between Mumbai and Vidarbha will not have a television broadcast unfortunately.
However, the Ranji Trophy 2024 final between Mumbai and Vidarbha is available to stream on the Jio cinema app and website for free.
Mumbai vs Vidarbha final Ranji Trophy 2024 match squads:
Mumbai: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Bupesh Lalwani, Suryansh Shegde, Hardik Tamore (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Tushar Deshpande, Amogh Bhatkal, Royston Dias, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jay Gokul Bista, Atharva Ankolekar, Prasad Pawar (wicketkeeper), Suved Parkar, Sylvester D'Souza.
Vidarbha: Akshay Wadkar (captain/wicketkeeper), Faiz Fazal, Karun Nair, Atharva Taide, Dhruv Shorey, Yash Rathod, Sanjay Raghunath, Mohit Kale, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Siddhesh Wath (wicketkeeper), Shubham Dubey, Aditya Sarwate, Yash Thakur, Darshan Nalkande, Umesh Yadav, Harsh Dubey, Akhsay Wakhare, Lalit M Yadav, Aditya Thakare, Rajneesh Gurbani.