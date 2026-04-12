MI Vs RCB Toss Update, IPL 2026: Bengaluru To Bat First, Josh Hazlewood Ruled Out

MI Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians have won the toss and elected to field first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

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Vikas Patwal
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MI Vs RCB, IPL 2026
RCB to bat first against MI in match 20 of IPL 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium. Photo: X/Mumbai Indians
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • RCB to bat first against MI at Wankhede Stadium

  • Josh Hazlewood missed out against MI

  • Both teams lost their last match to RR

Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the second match of the Sunday double header at the Wankhede Stadium on April 12, 2026.

MI won their first match comprehensively against KKR, chasing down a 221-run target easily with six wickets in hand and 5 balls to spare. However, after that, they lost two consecutive matches away from home against DC and RR.

MI are coming back home for the high-stakes fixture against RCB and will be confident to turn things around at their den. One of the biggest concerns for MI will be their bowling form, which has looked toothless as Bumrah hasn't been able to make an impact in the season so far.

Their bowling relies heavily on Jasprit Bumrah, and if he doesn't pick wickets, then it could get difficult for Mumbai to get over the line against a strong RCB batting.

On the other hand, RCB are the defending champions and started their campaign quite well with wins in their initial two matches. However, the loss in the last match against RR, would leave some unanswered questions for the defending champions in the bowling front.

We are in for a thrilling encounter against two best teams of the tournament in Mumbai.

Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of MI vs RCB here.

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MI Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Toss Update

Mumbai Indians have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium.

MI Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah

MI Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Streaming Details

The match 20 of IPL 2026 between MI and RCB will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app. The actions will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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