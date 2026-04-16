MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Weather Forecast In Mumbai For Today's Match

The MI top-middle order hasn't really fired in all cylinders with the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma not being able to play big knocks. All eyes will also be on former captain Rohit Sharma, whose fitness is a subject of pre-match speculation

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MI Vs PBKS hourly weather
Shreyas Iyer celebrating his fifty with Nehal Wadhera during PBKS vs CSK IPL 2026 match. AP Photo
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Mumbai Indians face Punjab Kings in IPL 2026 match number 24

  • Punjab are the only unbeaten side remaining this season

  • MI will hope for a win tonight; Hourly weather forecast available

Struggling 5-time champions Mumbai Indians take on the only unbeaten side in the Indian Premier League 2026 - Punjab Kings in Match 24 of the on-going 2026 IPL season.

Mumbai enters this contest under immense pressure, having lost three of their first four games. The 5-time champions are in desperate need of a turnaround and climb up from the 9th spot on the table.

The MI top-middle order hasn't really fired in all cylinders with the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma not being able to play big knocks. All eyes will also be on former captian Rohit Sharma, whose fitness is a subject of pre-match speculation.

On the other hand, their opponents Punjab Kings remain the tournament's only unbeaten side, sitting third with seven points.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side recently drowned the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets in a 400+ run contest. With the Wankhede pitch traditionally a batting paradise, expect another high-scoring thriller tonight.

MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Hourly Weather Forecast

MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2026
Mumbai's hourly evening weather Photo: BBC Weather
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The weather in Mumbai for tonight's MI vs PBKS clash is expected to be clear and warm, with temperatures cooling slightly as the match progresses.

Hourly Forecast Summary (5PM-12AM)

5 PM-7 PM: Sunny with temperatures around 30°C.

7 PM-9 PM: Clear skies as the match begins; temperatures dipping to 28°C.

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9 PM-12 AM: Partly cloudy and humid, settling at a low of 26°C.

MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Squads

Mumbai Indians: Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks, Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickelton, Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Mitchell Santner, Sherfane Rutherford, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Markande, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Atharva Ankolekar, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar

Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Prabhsimran Singh, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Priyansh Arya, Pyla Avinash, Xavier Bartlett, Pravin Dubey, Lockie Ferguson, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Harnoor Singh, Yash Thakur, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Vishnu Vinod, Ben Dwarshuis, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Vishal Nishad

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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