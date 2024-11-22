Cricket

Muhammad Nazir, Former Pakistan Cricketer And Umpire, Dies At 78

Nazir, who had given some torrid time to West Indian legend Viv Richards with his off-spin, was bed-ridden for the last few months, Noman Nazir, his son, confirmed

muhammad-nazir-pakistan-cricket
Photo: X | Pakistan Cricket
info_icon

Former Pakistan cricketer and umpire, Muhammad Nazir junior passed away in his hometown of Lahore on Thursday after prolonged illness. He was 78. (More Cricket News)

Nazir, who had given some torrid time to West Indian legend Viv Richards with his off-spin, was bed-ridden for the last few months, Noman Nazir, his son, confirmed.

“My father was badly injured in a road accident some five years back and after that he never got over his health problems and for the last few months was bed-ridden. He passed away in hospital,” Noman said.

Noman had made an appeal last week to the Pakistan Cricket Board to help his ailing father.

Nazir junior gained fame for his off-spin bowling when he was recalled to the Pakistan team after a five-year gap by

Imran Khan in 1979/80 to play against the West Indies at home.

Imran believed that the economical bowling of Nazir would play a big role in containing the visiting batters including

Richards and the spinner justified his skipper’s call, keeping the Antiguan in check during the series.

Nazir, who bagged over 800 First-Class wickets, played 14 Tests, including a series against India, and 4 ODIs before took up umpiring.

He officiated in 5 Tests and 15 one-layers.

