Mozambique Vs Seychelles Toss Update, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier B Match 7 - Check Playing XIs

Seychelles will look to revive their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 qualifying campaign when they take on Mozambique in match 7 of the Sub Regional Africa Qualifier Group B at Gymkhana Club Ground, Nairobi today (October 22, 2024). (More Cricket News)
Led by Tim Horpinitch, an Australian-born who also coaches tennis, Seychelles are chasing a seemingly improbable dream of finishing in the top two of this six-team event in Kenya. And the fixture against winless Mozambique gives them a good opportunity to enhance their standing.
Mozambique Vs Seychelles: Toss Update
Mozambique have won the toss and have opted to bat
Mozambique Vs Seychelles: Playing XIs
Mozambique (Playing XI): Filipe Cossa(c), Francisco Couana, Joao Hou, Dario Macome, Vieira Tembo, Camate Roposo, Lourenco Salomone, Jose Joao, Farruque Nhaduate(w), Agostinho Navicha, Mario Manjate
Seychelles (Playing XI): Mazharul Islam, Thiwanka Rajapaksha, Stephen Madusanka, Tim Horpinitch(c), Manikandan Mariyappan, Shanmugasundram Mohan(w), Jobayer Hossen, Naidoo Krishnasamy, Rashen de Silva, Hirani Lalji Harji, Samarathunga Rukmal
In their tournament opener, Seychelles were pitted against regional heavyweights Zimbabwe and the result was a foregone conclusion, as they say.
Horpinitch won the toss and asked the Test nation to set a target. A 145-run opening stand between Brian Bennett (91 off 35) and Tadiwanashe Marumani (86 off 37) effectively killed the contest. Zimbabwe posted 286/5 in 20 overs, and Seychelles eventually lost the match by 76 runs (DLS method).
Seychelles, however, registered a win in their next outing thanks to Gambian forfeiture. Reports claimed that Gambia were still not at full strength due to documentation issues.
Mozambique, meanwhile, lost both their matches and heavily -- by 111 runs (DLS method) to hosts Kenya and by nine wickets to Zimbabwe. The Filipe Cossa-led side would in fact cherish a meeting with Seychelles following their fixtures against the two favourites.
The top two teams from Group B will progress to the Africa regional final where they will compete against already qualified Namibia and Uganda, and four other teams (two each from Group A and C). Two teams from the Africa qualifiers will get to play in the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.
Mozambique vs Seychelles: Squads
Seychelles: Tim Horpinitch (c), Rashen de Silva, Nagarajan Gnanapragasam, Hirani Harji, Jobayer Hossen, Mazharul Islam, Harsha Madhushanka, Stephen Madusanka, Manikandan Mariyappan, Shanmugasundram Mohan (wk), Naidoo Krishnasamy, Thiwanka Rajapaksha, Sohail Rocket, Samarathunga Rukmal.
Mozambique: Filipe Cossa (c), Manussur Algi, Eugenio Azine, Francisco Couana, Joao Huo, Jose Joao, Antonio Laice, Dario Macome, Mario Manjate, Agostinho Navicha, Farruque Nhaduate, Camate Raposo, Laurenco Salomone, Vieira Tembo.
Mozambique vs Seychelles: Live Streaming Info
The Mozambique vs Seychelles match will be live streamed on FanCode app and website.