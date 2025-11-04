Richa Ghosh Credits Clear Roles And 'Fearless Cricket' For India's ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Win

Richa Ghosh revealed how her vital finisher role and trust among teammates led India to their first Women's World Cup title against South Africa, with insights from head coach Amol Muzumdar

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
ICC Womens ODI World Cup 2025 India title win Richa Ghosh reaction
India's Richa Ghosh plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup final match between India and South Africa in Navi Mumbai, India, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Richa Ghosh scored 34 runs in the World Cup final against South Africa

  • India won their first ICC Women's World Cup title in Navi Mumbai

  • Richa's role as a finisher was emphasised by coach Amol Muzumdar

  • She achieved a strike-rate of 133.52 throughout the tournament

  • The team celebrated with a self-composed song after their victory

India's World Cup-winning women's team relied on trust and clear roles, according to dynamic keeper-batter Richa Ghosh, who was entrusted with the critical finisher's role by head coach Amol Muzumdar.

After twice faltering at the final hurdle, India secured their maiden ICC Women's World Cup title, defeating Laura Wolvaardt's South Africa by 52 runs before a large crowd in Navi Mumbai.

Finisher's Vital Contribution

Richa Ghosh, 22, explained her specific responsibilities on JioStar's 'Follow The Blues'. "My main job was to finish innings strongly by scoring quickly in the final overs," she said, adding that she focused on delivering "finishing touches" when she batted. Her strategy involved maintaining a "high strike-rate" and unsettling opposition bowlers.

"Scoring those extra runs reduces the pressure on our team and gives us a better chance to win," she added. In the final, Richa's blistering 34 runs off just 24 deliveries, batting at number seven, propelled India to a formidable total of 298 for seven wickets. South Africa subsequently folded for 246 runs.

Related Content
Related Content

Coaching And Mentorship's Impact

Richa praised head coach Amol Muzumdar for cultivating an environment where every player understood their responsibilities. "Amol sir made everyone’s role in the team very clear," she recounted. Her designated role required her to play "fearless cricket," seek "big shots," and conclude innings strongly.

Muzumdar's assurance to "take time to settle in" fostered her confidence, allowing her to rely on her strengths under pressure. Richa frequently batted in the closing overs and honed her approach to combine aggression with patience before the tournament.

"Before the World Cup, I truly focused on spending more time at the crease and building my innings," she said. "Whenever I got the chance to play, I concentrated on playing grounded shots and making sure I didn't throw my wicket away."

Richa revealed that her objective was to keep the score progressing with singles and hold up one end of the pitch. She amassed 235 runs across eight innings, including one half-century.

Her strike-rate of 133.52 stood as the highest among Indian players, and she equalled the record for most sixes, reaching 12 in a Women's World Cup, a feat previously achieved by West Indies' power-hitter Deandra Dottin.

Legendary India pacer Jhulan Goswami also played a significant part in Richa's career development. Richa shared, "Jhulan didi has played a huge role in my journey. She’s always been there to guide me, even when I started playing for India." Goswami taught her how to adapt her game and offered "invaluable advice" for player improvement.

India's Celebrations Shows Team Spirit

The team erupted in sheer joy after Harmanpreet Kaur’s match-winning catch sealed the final victory. Richa described the feeling as "just incredible." She recollected, "We were so overwhelmed that we didn't even know how to celebrate!"

Richa noted that Harmanpreet was "absolutely speechless, just pure joy." She added that Deepti Sharma could not quite process the victory immediately after taking the last wicket. Richa explained, "We were all just living in that moment, soaking it all in before it even sank in."

The triumph also brought to light a significant team secret: their self-composed team song. Players performed a spontaneous rendition on the pitch that quickly circulated online, as they sang and danced with the trophy. Every player contributed to the song's creation.

"We actually created our team song a few series ago. It was something we really wanted. But we made a pact to only sing it, and reveal it to the world after we lifted the World Cup trophy," Richa said. "So, the moment we won at the DY Patil Stadium, we just knew we had to sing it right there on the ground. It was a magical feeling."

(With PTI Inputs)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 1st ODI: Proteas Lose Ferreira; Breetzke, Linde At Crease | SA 205/5 (38)

  2. Thrilled With INR 1 Crore Reward, World Cup Winner Renuka Thakur Expresses Govt Job Wish To Himachal CM

  3. When Is The Next India Vs Australia T20I Match? All You Need To Know About The 4th Game

  4. Jitesh Sharma To Lead India A, Teen Sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi Named For Rising Stars Asia Cup

  5. ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Check Outlook's Team Of The Tournament

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  2. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

  3. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  4. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  5. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Drunk Dumper Driver's 5-Km Rampage Kills 12, Injures 40

  2. Grief, Physical And Mental Pain: Sole Survivor Of Air India Crash Lives In Isolation

  3. 19 Killed, 22 Injured as Gravel-Laden Lorry Collides with Bus in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy District, PM Reacts

  4. Priyanka Gandhi: PM Modi Should Form 'Apamaan Mantralaya' Over Insult Accusations

  5. Multiple Lives Lost As Tipper Lorry Collides With RTC Bus In Telangana’s Ranga Reddy District

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over Attacks on Christians

  2. Trump Says Pakistan, China Among Nations Testing Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Plans to Resume Tests

  3. Trump Downplays War With Venezuela, Says Maduro’s ‘Days Are Numbered’

  4. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  5. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

World News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Who Is Lily Lang? Decoding The Story Of Online Harassment And SEC Burnerverse Drama | Controversy Explained

  3. Sudan’s Civil War Spirals, With Mounting Allegations Of Genocide Against RSF

  4. Trump Says Pakistan, China Among Nations Testing Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Plans to Resume Tests

  5. Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over Attacks on Christians

Latest Stories

  1. Renowned Flautist Dipak Sarma Passes Away At 57 In Chennai

  2. Bihar Elections: Final Day of Campaigning Sees Modi, Nitish, Himanta,Tejashwi, Rahul Rally Across State

  3. 55th Kerala State Film Awards: Manjummel Boys Sweeps Multiple Awards; Mammootty, Shamla Hamza Bag Top Acting Honours

  4. Allahabad HC Upholds UGC Degree And NCTE Training For Junior High Assistant Teachers

  5. Bihar Elections 2025: Lalu Holds First Roadshow For Jailed RJD Candidate Ritlal Yadav In Danapur

  6. Delhi NCR Weather Update: Partly Cloudy Skies with Persistent Pollution Through November 5

  7. Veteran Marathi Actor Daya Dongre Passes Away At 85

  8. Shah Bano's Daughter Petitions MP High Court To Halt 'Haq' Release