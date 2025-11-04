Richa Ghosh Credits Clear Roles And 'Fearless Cricket' For India's ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Win

Richa Ghosh scored 34 runs in the World Cup final against South Africa
India's World Cup-winning women's team relied on trust and clear roles, according to dynamic keeper-batter Richa Ghosh, who was entrusted with the critical finisher's role by head coach Amol Muzumdar.
After twice faltering at the final hurdle, India secured their maiden ICC Women's World Cup title, defeating Laura Wolvaardt's South Africa by 52 runs before a large crowd in Navi Mumbai.
Finisher's Vital Contribution
Richa Ghosh, 22, explained her specific responsibilities on JioStar's 'Follow The Blues'. "My main job was to finish innings strongly by scoring quickly in the final overs," she said, adding that she focused on delivering "finishing touches" when she batted. Her strategy involved maintaining a "high strike-rate" and unsettling opposition bowlers.
"Scoring those extra runs reduces the pressure on our team and gives us a better chance to win," she added. In the final, Richa's blistering 34 runs off just 24 deliveries, batting at number seven, propelled India to a formidable total of 298 for seven wickets. South Africa subsequently folded for 246 runs.
Coaching And Mentorship's Impact
Richa praised head coach Amol Muzumdar for cultivating an environment where every player understood their responsibilities. "Amol sir made everyone’s role in the team very clear," she recounted. Her designated role required her to play "fearless cricket," seek "big shots," and conclude innings strongly.
Muzumdar's assurance to "take time to settle in" fostered her confidence, allowing her to rely on her strengths under pressure. Richa frequently batted in the closing overs and honed her approach to combine aggression with patience before the tournament.
"Before the World Cup, I truly focused on spending more time at the crease and building my innings," she said. "Whenever I got the chance to play, I concentrated on playing grounded shots and making sure I didn't throw my wicket away."
Richa revealed that her objective was to keep the score progressing with singles and hold up one end of the pitch. She amassed 235 runs across eight innings, including one half-century.
Her strike-rate of 133.52 stood as the highest among Indian players, and she equalled the record for most sixes, reaching 12 in a Women's World Cup, a feat previously achieved by West Indies' power-hitter Deandra Dottin.
Legendary India pacer Jhulan Goswami also played a significant part in Richa's career development. Richa shared, "Jhulan didi has played a huge role in my journey. She’s always been there to guide me, even when I started playing for India." Goswami taught her how to adapt her game and offered "invaluable advice" for player improvement.
India's Celebrations Shows Team Spirit
The team erupted in sheer joy after Harmanpreet Kaur’s match-winning catch sealed the final victory. Richa described the feeling as "just incredible." She recollected, "We were so overwhelmed that we didn't even know how to celebrate!"
Richa noted that Harmanpreet was "absolutely speechless, just pure joy." She added that Deepti Sharma could not quite process the victory immediately after taking the last wicket. Richa explained, "We were all just living in that moment, soaking it all in before it even sank in."
The triumph also brought to light a significant team secret: their self-composed team song. Players performed a spontaneous rendition on the pitch that quickly circulated online, as they sang and danced with the trophy. Every player contributed to the song's creation.
"We actually created our team song a few series ago. It was something we really wanted. But we made a pact to only sing it, and reveal it to the world after we lifted the World Cup trophy," Richa said. "So, the moment we won at the DY Patil Stadium, we just knew we had to sing it right there on the ground. It was a magical feeling."
(With PTI Inputs)