Cricket

Mohammed Shami Injury Update: Rohit Sharma Reveals What Ails India's Premier Pacer - Check Details

Rohit said the team management wants Shami to regain full fitness before returning to top-flight cricket

Rohit-Sharma-mohammed-shami-cricket
Rohit Sharma (R) and Mohammed Shami celebrate Matt Henrys wicket in Dharamsala. Photo: AP
info_icon

India skipper Rohit Sharma has virtually ruled out Mohammed Shami from the upcoming Test tour of Australia, saying that the pacer's recovery from an ankle surgery has been hampered by swelling in knees and it would not be right to take an "undercooked" version of him for the marquee showdown. (More Cricket News)

Shami last played for India during the ODI World Cup final last year and has been recuperating from an ankle surgery after that.

"To be honest, right now, it's pretty difficult for us to make a call on him, whether he'll be fit for this series or Australia series. He recently had swelling on his knee, which was quite unusual," Rohit told reporters on the eve of the first Test against New Zealand.

IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: India's Jasprit Bumrah, left, and India's captain Rohit Sharma celebrate the wicket of Bangladesh's Taijul Islam - | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
India Squad For New Zealand Tests: Rohit To Lead, Bumrah Vice Captain, Shami Still Missing

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"He was in the process of getting fit, getting close to 100 per cent, he had swelling in his knee, that put him back a little bit in his recovery. So, he had to start again. Right now, he's at NCA, he's working with the physios and the doctors at NCA," he added.

Rohit said the team management wants Shami to regain full fitness before returning to top-flight cricket.

"We are keeping our fingers crossed, we want him to be 100 per cent fit. We don't want to bring an undercooked Shami to Australia, that is not going to be the right decision for us.

"It is quite tough for a fast bowler, having missed so much of cricket, and then suddenly to come out and be at his best, it is not ideal," he noted.

Rohit said the National Cricket Academy staff will continue to assess Shami's fitness and he might play a couple of internal matches in that process.

"We want to give him enough time to recover and be 100 per cent fit. The physios, the trainers, the doctors have set a roadmap for him.

"He is supposed to play a couple of (practice) games before he plays international cricket," he added.

Shami has played 64 Tests for India, taking 229 wickets at an impressive average of 27.71. India will play five Tests in Australia starting November 22.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Mohammed Shami Injury Update: Rohit Sharma Reveals What Ails India's Premier Pacer - Check Details
  2. Who Is Kamran Ghulam? A Ravindra Jadeja Fan Who Made Test Debut By Replacing Babar Azam
  3. BPL Draft: Shakib Al Hasan To Play For New Franchise Chittagong Kings - Check All Squads
  4. PAK Vs NZ: New Zealand Beat Pakistan To Qualify For Semi-Final - In Pics
  5. BCCI Scraps Impact Player Rule For Upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 Tournament
Football News
  1. Germany 1-0 Netherlands, UEFA Nations League: Defeat Leaves Ronald Koeman Fuming - Reactions
  2. Mbappe Recovery Update: Madrid Release Statement After Questions Over France Absence
  3. Craig Bellamy Wants More From Wales After Extending Unbeaten UEFA Nations League Start
  4. Spain Vs Serbia, UEFA Nations League: European Champs Ready For Big Test Despite Missing 'Irreplaceable' Stars
  5. Scotland Vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League: Ronaldo 'Can Certainly Be Involved' - Martinez
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner And Carlos Alcaraz To Fill Void After Rafael Nadal Retirement
  2. Rafael Nadal Retirement: Spaniard's 'Unfathomable' French Open Record Will Not Be Matched, Says Chang
  3. Rafael Nadal Knew The Time Was Right To Move On, Says Michael Chang
  4. ATP Rankings: Jannik Sinner Behind Only Nadal, Djokovic After Speeding To Year-End Number One
  5. World Tennis League 2024: Kyrgios Wants To 'Shut Up' Doubters With Grand Slam Win
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League 2024-25 Women's Auction LIVE Updates: Bengal Tigers Sign Udita At 32L, Highest Bid So Far
  2. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 Highlights: Franchises Assemble Men's Squads For 2024-25 Season
  3. Hockey India League 2024-25: List Of All Men's Squads After HIL Auction
  4. Hockey India League: Over 350 Players In Fray For First-Ever Women's HIL Auctions
  5. Sultan Of Johor Cup Preview: Schedule, Format, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jaishankar In Pakistan Today For SCO Conclave, First High-Level Visit From India In Years
  2. RG Kar Row: Junior Doctors' Hunger Strike Enters Day 11; BJP Calls For Carnival Boycott
  3. What Are GRAP-I Measures, Currently In Effect In Delhi Over Deteriorating Air Quality
  4. Kolkata Doctors' Indefinite Hunger Strike
  5. IMD Weather Update: Extremely Heavy Rain To Hit Tamil Nadu; Chennai Schools Shut, Work From Home Advised
Entertainment News
  1. Tamil Cinema’s Demon King Or Tragic Hero? 
  2. Raavan Retold: Looking Beyond The Villain Archetype
  3. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Indian Cinema
  4. “I Like Cinema That Makes You Think”: Mohan Agashe
  5. Jigra Review: The Alia Bhatt-starrer is Fully Loaded But Doesn't Fire
US News
  1. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  2. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
  3. Trump Vows To Enact 'Operation Aurora' If Elected At Colorado Rally | Key Details Explained
  4. WWU Tragedy: Two University Students Found Dead In Separate Incidents Within 24 Hours
  5. After Wake-Up Call From Hurricane Helene, Thousands Of Floridians Evacuated For Milton
World News
  1. Five Eyes Alliance And The Nijjar Killing Case | Explained
  2. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Strikes Kill 15 In Gaza, 18 In Lebanon As UNSC Voices Concern For Peacekeepers
  3. North Korea Blows Up Parts Of Inter-Korean Roads As Tensions With South Korea Soar
  4. India-Canada Row: Trudeau Breaks Silence On Accusations Against Delhi As Diplomatic Ties Hit All-Time Low
  5. SCO Meeting In Islamabad Under Heavy Security Blanket
Latest Stories
  1. Pakistan Vs England 2nd Test Toss Update: PAK Opt To Bat As Stokes Returns; Same Pitch Being Reused In Multan
  2. Tamil Cinema’s Demon King Or Tragic Hero? 
  3. Today's Horoscope For October 15, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. SCO Meeting In Islamabad Under Heavy Security Blanket
  5. India-Canada Row: Trudeau Breaks Silence On Accusations Against Delhi As Diplomatic Ties Hit All-Time Low
  6. Baba Siddique Death: Murder Plan, Probe And Manhunt | The Latest
  7. EC To Announce Maharashtra, Jharkhand Poll Dates Today
  8. IMD Weather Update: Extremely Heavy Rain To Hit Tamil Nadu; Chennai Schools Shut, Work From Home Advised