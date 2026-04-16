MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Who is Mayank Rawat? Mumbai Indians Debutant At Wankhede Stadium

Summary of this article
Mumbai Indians face Punjab Kings on 16 April at the Wankhede Stadium, with Mayank Rawat part of the playing XI in his IPL debut for MI
The 26-year-old Delhi all-rounder received his maiden Mumbai Indians cap from Hardik Pandya, adding balance to the side with both bat and off-spin
A right-handed batter with a T20 strike rate around 140
Mumbai Indians face Punjab Kings on Thursday, 16 April at the Wankhede Stadium in an IPL 2026 clash that also marked a significant milestone in the season as Mayank Rawat made his debut for the five-time champions.
The 26-year-old Delhi all-rounder was handed his maiden Mumbai Indians cap by captain Hardik Pandya, earning a place in the XI as MI looked to strengthen their middle order and add balance to their bowling options.
Picked up for INR 30 lakh at the auction, Rawat has been viewed as a long-term squad addition rather than an immediate headline signing, but his inclusion underlined the franchise’s intent to back domestic performers.
Mumbai Indians were forced into a couple of changes as Rohit Sharma missed the match due to a hamstring injury, with Quinton de Kock stepping in at the top of the order. Mitchell Santner was also absent from the playing XI, opening up space for fresh combinations in the side.
Who Is Mayank Rawat?
Mayank Rawat is a Delhi-based right-handed batter and off-spin bowling all-rounder who has steadily built his reputation in India’s domestic circuit. Born on 4 December 1999 in New Delhi, he progressed through age-group cricket and became a regular feature for Delhi in tournaments like the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Rawat is known for his clean striking in the lower middle order and his ability to chip in with useful overs of off-spin. Over the past few domestic seasons, he has developed a reputation as a utility all-rounder capable of influencing games in both departments, particularly in pressure situations.
His cricketing journey began in Delhi’s grassroots system under coach Rajesh Nagar, where he trained from a young age and rose through school and academy levels. Early age-group performances included standout innings such as a double century at Under-14 level, which initially marked him as a promising talent, even as consistency at higher levels took time to develop.
A strong resurgence came through consistent performances in domestic white-ball cricket and the Delhi Premier League, where he regained attention from selectors and IPL scouts. His ability to deliver both quick runs and controlled spells made him a valuable T20 prospect heading into the IPL auction.
Domestic Record and IPL Opportunity
In T20 cricket, Rawat has maintained a strike rate in the vicinity of 140, highlighting his intent as a lower-order aggressor. With the ball, his off-spin has been effective on slower surfaces, where his accuracy and subtle variations have helped him contain batters and break partnerships.
His performances over recent domestic seasons convinced Mumbai Indians to bring him into their setup at base price. The franchise’s talent identification group reportedly tracked his progress closely, particularly his ability to contribute in multiple phases of the game.
Against Punjab Kings, Rawat is expected to serve as a flexible option in the middle order, with the potential to accelerate late in the innings if required. With the ball, he provides Hardik Pandya an additional spin option during the middle overs, especially against a PBKS batting unit packed with power hitters.