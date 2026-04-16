MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Who is Mayank Rawat? Mumbai Indians Debutant At Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai Indians face Punjab Kings on 16 April at the Wankhede Stadium, with Mayank Rawat part of the playing XI in his IPL debut for MI. Photo: JioHotstar Screengrab

Mumbai Indians face Punjab Kings on 16 April at the Wankhede Stadium, with Mayank Rawat part of the playing XI in his IPL debut for MI. Photo: JioHotstar Screengrab