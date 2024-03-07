Cricket

Master XI Vs Khiladi XI, ISPL 2024: Munawar Faruqui Dismisses Sachin Tendulkar - Watch

Big Boss winner Munawar Faruqui dismissed cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar in an Indian Street Premier League match on Wednesday as the fans went into complete silence in disbelief

Outlook Sports Desk
March 7, 2024
March 7, 2024
       
Sachin Tendulkar during the Indian Street Premier League exhibition match between Master XI and Khiladi XI in Thane. Photo: SC - SonySportsNetwork
Big Boss winner Munawar Faruqui dismissed Sachin Tendulkar during the Indian Street Premier League clash between Master XI and Khiladi XI at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium on Wednesday in Thane. Sachin captained his Master XI team while Khiladi XI was led by Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. (More Cricket News)

Sachin had a brilliant start as the inaugural edition of the Indian Street Premier League got underway. He had a short but successful outing on the opening day of the tournament. The Master Blaster got off to a blazing start, rolling down the clock, as he smashed a quickfire 30 off just 17 deliveries.

One of the greatest batters in the cricketing fraternity, Sachin was on song before being dismissed by popular figure Munawar Faruqui. He was sent back by Munawar in the fifth over of the Master XI innings. The dismissal sent the fans present at the stadium in shock and disbelief as Tendulkar's fiery innings came to an end.

However, Sachin's Master XI eventually went on to win the game and start on a brilliant note in the exhibition match. They beat the Khiladi XI by five runs in what turned out to be a close encounter.

The tennis ball tournament will begin on Friday with Srinagar Ke Veer taking on Majhi Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST. The tournament witnessed a grand opening ceremony that was attended by several celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Suriya Sivakumar, Hrithik Roshan, and Ram Charan.

The Indian Street Premier League will be played between six teams - Chennai Singams, Tigers of Kolkata, Falcon Risers Hyderabad, Bangalore Strikers, Srinagar Ke Veer, and Majhi Mumbai.

