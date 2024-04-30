Cricket

LSG Vs MI, IPL 2024 Toss Update: Lucknow Opt To Bowl; Mayank Yadav Returns - Check Playing XI

KL Rahul informed about Mayank Yadav's return to the side but also said that Quinton de Kock will be missing

Advertisement

AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
Lucknow Super Giants' Mayank Yadav returns after an injury hiatus AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
info_icon

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) won the toss and decided to bowl first against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League 2024 match number 48 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday.  (Preview | Full IPL Coverage)

KL Rahul informed about Mayank Yadav's return to the side but also said that Quinton de Kock will be missing. Ashton Turner and Naveen-Ul-Haq were also included in the LSG side.

MI skipper Hardik Pandya reckoned that the wicket was on the slower side. Gerald Coetzee came back into the MI side.

Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants fast bowler Mayank Yadav had been sidelined with a lower abdominal strain - BCCI/IPL
IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav Back To Peak Fitness, Set To Return Against Mumbai Indians

BY PTI

Advertisement

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah

Impact Subs: Nuwan Thushara, Kumar Kartikeya, Dewald Brevis, Naman Dhir, Shams Mulani

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ashton Turner, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav

Impact Subs: Arshin Kulkarni, Manimaran Siddharth, Krishnappa Gowtham, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad

With six losses in nine matches, Mumbai Indians enter their 10th match of the season in a do or die situation with every match now almost a knockout game for them.

Advertisement

The batting has not clicked in unison.

Openers have been inconsistent, Hardik Pandya under par and much has depended on Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma. Tim David in the lower order has always walked in in impossible to win situations but has done well. The late inclusion of Nehal Wadhera has also strengthened the batting.

The bowling has been completely relying on Jasprit Bumrah with all others going for big runs. If MI do not improve on the bowling front, things will continue to get tough for them.

Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni hits a boundary during their Indian Premier League 2024 match against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on April 19. - AP
LSG Vs CSK, IPL 2024: MS Dhoni Walks In And Bowlers Feel Intimidated - KL Rahul

BY PTI

LSG can break away from the mid-table muddle with a win today. With five wins in nine matches, the clash against MI gives them an opportunity to become only the third team of the season to reach 12 points.

They will be further boosted by the return of fiery pacer Mayank Yadav who will be itching to trouble MI batters with his 150-kmph thunderbolts. LSG's batting has been going strong and the team has found batters putting up their hands to take the team to good totals.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Richa Chadha Reacts To Rekha Kissing Her Baby Bump At 'Heeramandi' Premiere: Overwhelmed, Speechless
  2. Nepal Vs West Indies 'A' 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India
  3. Google Layoffs: Python Team Cut Signals Globalization Strategy Shift, Sparks Concerns
  4. Taylor Swift Breaks Record: Dominates Top 14 On Billboard Hot 100, Ranks All Tracks From 'The Tortured Poets Department' Album Taking The Total To 32 Songs On Chart!
  5. ‘TMKOC’ Actor Samay Shah Recalls Last Conversation With Gurucharan Singh 'Sodhi', Refutes Depression Rumours
  6. Comparative Analysis: How 2024 Lok Sabha Election Voter Turnout So Far Has Declined from 2019
  7. India's Team Selection For T20 World Cup LIVE: Squad Announced; Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya Included
  8. Elections 2024 LIVE: 'Won't Let Reservation Meant For Dalits, SC/STs Go To Muslims...' Says PM Modi