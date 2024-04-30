Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) won the toss and decided to bowl first against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League 2024 match number 48 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday. (Preview | Full IPL Coverage)
KL Rahul informed about Mayank Yadav's return to the side but also said that Quinton de Kock will be missing. Ashton Turner and Naveen-Ul-Haq were also included in the LSG side.
MI skipper Hardik Pandya reckoned that the wicket was on the slower side. Gerald Coetzee came back into the MI side.
Playing XIs
Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah
Impact Subs: Nuwan Thushara, Kumar Kartikeya, Dewald Brevis, Naman Dhir, Shams Mulani
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ashton Turner, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav
Impact Subs: Arshin Kulkarni, Manimaran Siddharth, Krishnappa Gowtham, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad
With six losses in nine matches, Mumbai Indians enter their 10th match of the season in a do or die situation with every match now almost a knockout game for them.
The batting has not clicked in unison.
Openers have been inconsistent, Hardik Pandya under par and much has depended on Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma. Tim David in the lower order has always walked in in impossible to win situations but has done well. The late inclusion of Nehal Wadhera has also strengthened the batting.
The bowling has been completely relying on Jasprit Bumrah with all others going for big runs. If MI do not improve on the bowling front, things will continue to get tough for them.
LSG can break away from the mid-table muddle with a win today. With five wins in nine matches, the clash against MI gives them an opportunity to become only the third team of the season to reach 12 points.
They will be further boosted by the return of fiery pacer Mayank Yadav who will be itching to trouble MI batters with his 150-kmph thunderbolts. LSG's batting has been going strong and the team has found batters putting up their hands to take the team to good totals.