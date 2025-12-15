Lionel Messi GOAT Tour Of India 2025: Abhinav Bindra Expresses ‘Quiet Sadness’ About Extravagant Event

Former shooter Abhinav Bindra criticised the Lionel Messi GOAT Tour of India 2025
Bindra said the chaotic scenes surrounding Messi’s India visit prompted reflection on priorities
The Olympic gold medallist stressed his comments were not a criticism of Messi
Olympic gold medallist and former Indian shooter Abhinav Bindra on Monday voiced concern over the way the Lionel Messi GOAT Tour of India 2025 has unfolded, saying he felt a “quiet sadness” watching millions being spent for “proximity photographs and fleeting access” with the Argentine football icon.
Messi’s three-day, four-city GOAT Tour of India has triggered widespread fan frenzy across the country. However, it has also led to chaos, with politicians, film stars, industrialists and officials competing for brief interactions and photographs with the World Cup-winning footballer.
In Kolkata, the situation escalated into public unrest, as fans who had spent thousands on tickets were unable to even get a clear glimpse of Messi. The scenes prompted reflection from Bindra, who shared his thoughts in a detailed post on X.
‘What Were We Really Trying to Achieve?’: Bindra Questions Priorities
Reflecting on the tour, Bindra said parts of Messi’s visit left him uneasy rather than celebratory.
“As his recent visit to India unfolded parts of it felt chaotic and left me quietly uneasy. It compelled me to pause and reflect not in judgment but in genuine concern about what we were really trying to achieve,” Bindra wrote on X.
“Millions were spent for moments of proximity photographs and fleeting access to a legend,” he wrote. “And yes it is people’s money earned honestly and theirs to spend as they choose.”
“Still I can't help but feel a quiet sadness wondering what might have been possible if even a fraction of that energy and investment had been directed toward the foundations of sport in our country,” he added.
Bindra Praises Messi, Clarifies Criticism Is Not Personal
Bindra was careful to stress that his remarks were not a criticism of Messi, for whom he expressed deep admiration and respect.
“Lionel Messi is one of those rare athletes whose story transcends sport. His journey from a child fighting physical odds to a footballer who redefined excellence has moved millions across the world,” said the 2008 Beijing Olympics gold medallist.
“I hold profound respect and admiration for what he represents – perseverance, humility and an uncompromising pursuit of greatness.”
Bindra also acknowledged the commercial realities of modern sport. “I fully understand the economics of sport. I understand commercial realities, global branding and the magnetism of icons,” he said.
“I do not fault Messi in any way. He has earned every opportunity that comes his way and admiration for greatness is natural, even beautiful.”
Concerns Over Lack Of Football Engagement
Bindra noted that Messi’s India itinerary had little direct football engagement, with the tour largely restricted to meet-and-greet sessions and limited fan interaction on the field. He questioned whether the resources invested in organising such a spectacle could have been used more productively.
“As a society are we building a culture of sport or are we simply celebrating individuals from afar?” he asked. “Great sporting nations are not built by moments. They are built by systems. By patience. By belief in the ordinary child with an extraordinary dream.”
“Icons like Messi inspire us and that inspiration matters deeply. But inspiration must be met with intent,” he added. “With long-term commitment. With choices that reflect not just what excites us today but what will strengthen us tomorrow.”
According to Bindra, the most meaningful way to honour a sporting legend of Messi’s stature is by building a strong, inclusive sporting ecosystem. “That is how sporting cultures are born. And that is how legacies endure,” he concluded.
