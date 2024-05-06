LSG Vs KKR: Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table

Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? In the evening match of Indian Premier League on Sunday, two teams in the top half of table, Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders went up against each other at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. (As It Happened | Scorecard)
KKR openers Sunil Narine and Phil Salt were on song again bringing up the fifty partnership in the fourth over only. Salt was dismissed by Naveen Ul Haq in the fifth over but Narine kept going on.
The Knight Riders got to 100 in just 9 overs as Narine kept smashing everyone who came to bowl. The Caribbean got out in the 12th over to Ravi Bishnoi but before departing he had already done a lot of damage with his 39-ball 81.
Andre Russell and Rinku Singh were promoted in the batting lineup but got out cheaply. The KKR innings finished on a high with Ramandeep Singh smashing 25 not out in just 6 balls to take the score to 235/6.
In reply, despite youngster Arshin Kulkarni's wicket in the second over, LSG reached to 43 after 4 overs.
KL Rahul and Marcus Stoinis put up a fifty-run stand for the second wicket but the LSG skipper could not get going properly. Rahul got out for a scratchy 25 from 21 balls to Harshit Rana in the eighth over.
LSG could not find any other partnerships as their hopes of chasing 236 faded away with wickets falling consistently. The highest score after the top three was 16 from Ashton Turner.
KKR bowlers were disciplined enough to ensure that the scoreboard pressure gets high on LSG and the Lucknow side was bowled out for 137 in 16.1 overs.
KKR 235/6 in 20 overs (Sunil Narine 81 off 39, Phil Salt 32 off 14; Naveen Ul Haq 43/3) beat LSG 137 all out in 16.1 overs (Marcus Stoinis 36 off 24; Harshit Rana 24/3, Varun Chakravarthy 30/3) by 98 runs
Sunil Narine got another Player Of The Match trophy for his phenomenal batting and economical bowling.
Updated Points Table After LSG Vs KKR
The win helped KKR to go to the top of the table while LSG's run rate took a massive hit due to this big loss.