Cricket

LSG Vs KKR: Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table

Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? As LSG took on KKR for the second time this season, check here which team came out on top

Advertisement

X/@KKRiders
Kolkata Knight Riders players during KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 match Photo: X/@KKRiders
info_icon

Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? In the evening match of Indian Premier League on Sunday, two teams in the top half of table, Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders went up against each other at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. (As It Happened | Scorecard)

KL Rahul won the toss and decided that LSG would bowl first.

KKR openers Sunil Narine and Phil Salt were on song again bringing up the fifty partnership in the fourth over only. Salt was dismissed by Naveen Ul Haq in the fifth over but Narine kept going on.

The Knight Riders got to 100 in just 9 overs as Narine kept smashing everyone who came to bowl. The Caribbean got out in the 12th over to Ravi Bishnoi but before departing he had already done a lot of damage with his 39-ball 81.

Advertisement

Andre Russell and Rinku Singh were promoted in the batting lineup but got out cheaply. The KKR innings finished on a high with Ramandeep Singh smashing 25 not out in just 6 balls to take the score to 235/6.

IPL 2024: KKR Vs DC - Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Dubs Sunil Narine As KKR's 'Superman' And Andre Russell The Team's 'Fashionista'

BY PTI

In reply, despite youngster Arshin Kulkarni's wicket in the second over, LSG reached to 43 after 4 overs.

KL Rahul and Marcus Stoinis put up a fifty-run stand for the second wicket but the LSG skipper could not get going properly. Rahul got out for a scratchy 25 from 21 balls to Harshit Rana in the eighth over.

Advertisement

LSG could not find any other partnerships as their hopes of chasing 236 faded away with wickets falling consistently. The highest score after the top three was 16 from Ashton Turner.

Rohit Sharma with Gautam Gambhir ahead of the MIvs KKR match - PTI/Kunal Patil
MI Vs KKR, IPL 2024: Why Rohit Sharma Started As Impact Sub? Piyush Chawla Reveals

BY PTI

KKR bowlers were disciplined enough to ensure that the scoreboard pressure gets high on LSG and the Lucknow side was bowled out for 137 in 16.1 overs.

KKR 235/6 in 20 overs (Sunil Narine 81 off 39, Phil Salt 32 off 14; Naveen Ul Haq 43/3) beat LSG 137 all out in 16.1 overs (Marcus Stoinis 36 off 24; Harshit Rana 24/3, Varun Chakravarthy 30/3) by 98 runs

Sunil Narine got another Player Of The Match trophy for his phenomenal batting and economical bowling.

Updated Points Table After LSG Vs KKR

Updated points table after LSG Vs KKR match
Updated points table after LSG Vs KKR match Photo: Outlook India screenshot
info_icon

The win helped KKR to go to the top of the table while LSG's run rate took a massive hit due to this big loss.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival 2024 Turns A Spawning Ground For Great Performances – View Pics
  2. Moscow International Film Festival: Russia Film Festival Gets The Biggest Names From Across The Globe – View Pics
  3. Bernard Hill, Known For Titanic And Lord Of The Rings, Dies At 79: A Tribute To His Iconic Career
  4. Climate Crisis And Sport: Present Tense, Future Uncertain
  5. Rana Daggubati Hails Nag Ashwin's 'Kalki 2898 AD' As India's 'Avengers Moment': Everyone Will Connect
  6. Lok Sabha Election LIVE Updates: PM Modi To Address In Odisha, Andhra Pradesh; Priyanka Gandhi To Lead Rallies In Amethi, Raebareli
  7. Sports LIVE Updates: Rublev Wins Madrid Open; McLaren's Lando Norris Clinches First-Ever F1 Win At Miami GP
  8. Watch: Kangana Ranaut Says She's Bollywood's Most Respected Figure After Amitabh Bachchan At Election Rally