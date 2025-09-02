Over 800 Dead As Afghanistan Faces Deadly Earthquake, Survivors Fight For Life

An injured person is carried to a military helicopter that landed to evacuate injured victims of an earthquake that killed many people and destroyed villages in eastern Afghanistan, in Mazar Dara, Kunar province.
A house destroyed by an earthquake that killed many people and destroyed villages in eastern Afghanistan is seen in Mazar Dara, Kunar province, Afghanistan.
Local residents gather around military helicopters that landed to provide help and evacuate injured victims of an earthquake that killed many people and destroyed villages in eastern Afghanistan, in Mazar Dara, Kunar province, Afghanistan.
Local residents walk by a house destroyed by an earthquake that killed many people and destroyed villages in eastern Afghanistan, in Mazar Dara, Kunar province, Afghanistan.
Local residents gather around a military helicopter that landed to evacuate injured victims of an earthquake that killed hundreds and destroyed villages in eastern Afghanistan, in Mazar Dara, Kunar province, Afghanistan.
Civil defense workers, locals, and army soldiers prepare to evacuate injured victims of an earthquake that killed hundreds and destroyed numerous villages in eastern Afghanistan, in Mazar Dara, Kunar province.
In this photo released by the Nangarhar Media Center, stretchers and ambulances are prepared to receive victims of an earthquake that killed hundreds and destroyed numerous villages in eastern Afghanistan, at Nangarhar Airport in Nangarhar, Afghanistan.
In this photo released by the Nangarhar Media Center, ambulances are prepared to receive victims of an earthquake that killed hundreds and destroyed numerous villages in eastern Afghanistan, at Nangarhar Airport in Nangarhar, Afghanistan.
In this photo released by the Ministry of Public Health, Afghans donate blood for victims of an earthquake that killed hundreds and destroyed numerous villages in eastern Afghanistan, at Nangarhar Regional Hospital in Nangarhar.
