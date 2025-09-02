International

Over 800 Dead As Afghanistan Faces Deadly Earthquake, Survivors Fight For Life

An earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan, killing hundreds and destroying villages, across Kunar and Nangarhar provinces. Survivors are facing urgent needs as rescue teams, local residents, and authorities work to reach the injured and evacuate them to hospitals. Medical facilities are preparing for incoming patients, and blood donations are being organised to support treatment. Communities and officials are coordinating relief efforts, while families deal with loss, displacement, and uncertainty. The region is confronting the immediate consequences of the disaster as aid and rescue continues.

Earthquake in Mazar Dara, Kunar province, Afghanistan_1
Afghanistan Earthquake | Photo: AP/Wahidullah Kakar

An injured person is carried to a military helicopter that landed to evacuate injured victims of an earthquake that killed many people and destroyed villages in eastern Afghanistan, in Mazar Dara, Kunar province.

Earthquake in Mazar Dara, Kunar province, Afghanistan_2
Afghanistan Earthquake | Photo: AP/Wahidullah Kakar

A house destroyed by an earthquake that killed many people and destroyed villages in eastern Afghanistan is seen in Mazar Dara, Kunar province, Afghanistan.

Earthquake in Mazar Dara, Kunar province, Afghanistan_3
Afghanistan Earthquake | Photo: AP/Wahidullah Kakar

Local residents gather around military helicopters that landed to provide help and evacuate injured victims of an earthquake that killed many people and destroyed villages in eastern Afghanistan, in Mazar Dara, Kunar province, Afghanistan.

Earthquake in Mazar Dara, Kunar province, Afghanistan_4
Afghanistan Earthquake | Photo: AP/Wahidullah Kakar

Local residents walk by a house destroyed by an earthquake that killed many people and destroyed villages in eastern Afghanistan, in Mazar Dara, Kunar province, Afghanistan.

Earthquake in Mazar Dara, Kunar province, Afghanistan_5
Afghanistan Earthquake | Photo: AP/Wahidullah Kakar

An injured person is carried to a military helicopter that landed to evacuate injured victims of an earthquake that killed many people and destroyed villages in eastern Afghanistan, in Mazar Dara, Kunar province.

Earthquake in Mazar Dara, Kunar province, Afghanistan_6
Afghanistan Earthquake | Photo: AP/Wahidullah Kakar

Local residents gather around a military helicopter that landed to evacuate injured victims of an earthquake that killed hundreds and destroyed villages in eastern Afghanistan, in Mazar Dara, Kunar province, Afghanistan.

Earthquake in Mazar Dara, Kunar province, Afghanistan_7
Afghanistan Earthquake | Photo: AP/Hedayat Shah

Civil defense workers, locals, and army soldiers prepare to evacuate injured victims of an earthquake that killed hundreds and destroyed numerous villages in eastern Afghanistan, in Mazar Dara, Kunar province.

Earthquake in Mazar Dara, Kunar province, Afghanistan_8
Afghanistan Earthquake | Photo: AP/Hedayat Shah

Civil defense workers, locals, and army soldiers prepare to evacuate injured victims of an earthquake that killed hundreds and destroyed numerous villages in eastern Afghanistan, in Mazar Dara, Kunar province.

Earthquake in Mazar Dara, Kunar province, Afghanistan_9
Afghanistan Earthquake | Photo: AP/Hedayat Shah

Civil defense workers, locals, and army soldiers prepare to evacuate injured victims of an earthquake that killed hundreds and destroyed numerous villages in eastern Afghanistan, in Mazar Dara, Kunar province.

Earthquake in Mazar Dara, Kunar province, Afghanistan_10
Afghanistan Earthquake | Photo: Nangarhar Media Center via AP

In this photo released by the Nangarhar Media Center, stretchers and ambulances are prepared to receive victims of an earthquake that killed hundreds and destroyed numerous villages in eastern Afghanistan, at Nangarhar Airport in Nangarhar, Afghanistan.

Earthquake in Mazar Dara, Kunar province, Afghanistan_11
Afghanistan Earthquake | Photo: Nangarhar Media Center via AP

In this photo released by the Nangarhar Media Center, ambulances are prepared to receive victims of an earthquake that killed hundreds and destroyed numerous villages in eastern Afghanistan, at Nangarhar Airport in Nangarhar, Afghanistan.

Earthquake in Mazar Dara, Kunar province, Afghanistan_12
Afghanistan Earthquake | Photo: Afghanistan Ministry of Public Health via AP

In this photo released by the Ministry of Public Health, Afghans donate blood for victims of an earthquake that killed hundreds and destroyed numerous villages in eastern Afghanistan, at Nangarhar Regional Hospital in Nangarhar.

Earthquake in Mazar Dara, Kunar province, Afghanistan_13
Afghanistan Earthquake | Photo: Afghanistan Ministry of Public Health via AP

In this photo released by the Ministry of Public Health, Afghans donate blood for victims of an earthquake that killed hundreds and destroyed numerous villages in eastern Afghanistan, at Nangarhar Regional Hospital in Nangarhar.

Earthquake in Mazar Dara, Kunar province, Afghanistan_14
Afghanistan Earthquake | Photo: AP/Hedayat Shah

Civil defense workers, locals, and army soldiers prepare to evacuate injured victims of an earthquake that killed hundreds and destroyed numerous villages in eastern Afghanistan, in Mazar Dara, Kunar province.

