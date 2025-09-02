International

Over 800 Dead As Afghanistan Faces Deadly Earthquake, Survivors Fight For Life

An earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan, killing hundreds and destroying villages, across Kunar and Nangarhar provinces. Survivors are facing urgent needs as rescue teams, local residents, and authorities work to reach the injured and evacuate them to hospitals. Medical facilities are preparing for incoming patients, and blood donations are being organised to support treatment. Communities and officials are coordinating relief efforts, while families deal with loss, displacement, and uncertainty. The region is confronting the immediate consequences of the disaster as aid and rescue continues.