A bizarre incident has been captured on camera in the US Open
A fan tried to unzip the bag of Jannik Sinner
This happened right after Sinner defeated Alexander Bublik to reach quarterfinals
In a bizarre moment captured on camera, a fan was seen trying to unzip the bag of Jannik Sinner as he was wrapping up his things after the Round of 16 victory over Alexander Bublik in the US Open 2025 on Monday night. As the top seed was celebrating his win by going towards the fans in the front rows besides the court, one among them could be seen touching the zip of Sinner's bag. However, security person quickly pushed the hand of the fan away as Sinner walked back.
It was a bizarre incident which is now being shared all over social media with allegations of stealing. An account on X shared the clip and wrote: "This guy tried to steal something from Sinner’s bag."
It is still not clear what the fan was aiming to do but it was a bizarre moment. In a similarly odd incident earlier in the tournament, Polish CEO Piotr Szczerek snatched a hat away from a young fan following Kamil Majchrzak’s win over Karen Khachanov on Thursday. The video of this incident also got all over the social media.
Sinner vs Bublik, US Open 2025
Talking about the clash, Sinner handed a serious drubbing to Bublik and defeated him 6-1, 6-1, 6-1. Sinner is now through to the quarterfinals of the tournament he won last year.
The top-seeded Sinner’s victory took just 1 hour, 21 minutes, the second-shortest completed match in the tournament. A first-round victory for Tomas Machac was a minute shorter.
“At times I felt like today I was playing some great tennis, and I managed to break him very early, which then gave me the confidence to serve a little bit better and play from the back of the court a bit better,” Sinner said.