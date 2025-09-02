In a bizarre moment captured on camera, a fan was seen trying to unzip the bag of Jannik Sinner as he was wrapping up his things after the Round of 16 victory over Alexander Bublik in the US Open 2025 on Monday night. As the top seed was celebrating his win by going towards the fans in the front rows besides the court, one among them could be seen touching the zip of Sinner's bag. However, security person quickly pushed the hand of the fan away as Sinner walked back.