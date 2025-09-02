US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Thrashes Alexander Bublik To Seal Quarter-final Spot

Sinner saw off Bublik to seal US Open QFs
Italian dropped just three games in one-sided affair
Sinner will face Lorenzo Musetti in the last eight
Jannik Sinner easily dismantled Alexander Bublik on Monday in straight sets to book his place in the US Open quarter-finals.
Sinner dropped just three games in an extremely one-sided match as he cruised to a 6-1 6-1 6-1 victory in just one hour and 21 minutes on Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Bublik had not dropped a service game en route to the fourth round, but he had few answers as Sinner won the first four games in a row, including a break in the opener.
Another break got Sinner over the line in the first set, and he raced into a 3-0 lead in the second as well before he served out that set on his second attempt.
The third followed a similar pattern to the first, but after clawing a game back, Bublik forced his first and only break point at 4-1 down, though Sinner easily defended it before he finished off the match with his eighth break of serve.
"We know each other very well. We had some tough battles, especially this year, so we know each other a little bit better now how we play," Sinner said.
"He just said congrats and wished me all the best. He had a very tough match, the last match, playing five sets, finishing very late.
"He didn't serve as good as he usually serves, so I broke him very early in every set, which then gave me the confidence to serve a little bit better."
For the first time at a major, there will be an all-Italian men's quarter-final, with Sinner set to face Lorenzo Musetti in the last eight.
Data Debrief: Sinner sends out a statement
With just three matches dropped, this matches Sinner's most comprehensive match win at a grand slam, having defeated Jiri Lehecka 6-0 6-1 6-2 in the third round at Roland-Garros earlier this year.
In fact, Sinner is the first player to concede three or fewer games en route to a men's singles match victory in the second week at the US Open since Novak Djokovic, who dropped three to defending champion Marin Cilic in 2015.
It was his 75th win in 82 matches as the ATP number one – since 1973, only Bjorn Borg (78), Jimmy Connors and Roger Federer (81) have achieved the feat in fewer matches.
And, Sinner (24 years and 8 days) is now the youngest player in the Open Era to reach all four men's singles quarter-finals at grand slams in consecutive seasons, surpassing Djokovic (24y 99d).