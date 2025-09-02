BCCI Invites Bids From 'Reputed Firms' For Lead Sponsor Rights After Dream 11 Exit

It remains uncertain whether India jersey will have a front-of-shirt sponsor or not for the Asia Cup. However, it seems highly unlikely that deal could be reached before the tournament

Outlook Sports Desk
Board of control for cricket in India (BCCI).
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday invited bids for the lead sponsorship rights of both the men's and women's cricket teams after the exit of Dream 11 from the front-of-jersey spots. The Expression of Interest document has been made available as of Tuesday, September 2 but only "reputed firms" will be allowed. The deadline for the submission of bids has been set for September 16.

Dream 11 was the current front-of-shirt sponsor for both men's and women's cricket teams in India. However, once the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act banned real-money gaming in the country, Dream 11 suffered a big jolt and its partnership with BCCI had to be ended prematurely.

BCCI new lead sponsorship deal eligibility criteria

For the new sponsorship rights, BCCI has already barred crypto and online gaming platforms from applying. Also, only those companies can apply for the lead sponsorship who have a yearly turnover of more than INR 300 crore.

"The average turnover of each bidder for the last 3 (three) years must be at least INR 300,00,00,000 (Indian Rupees Three Hundred Crore only) as per the last 3 (three) audited accounts or the average net worth of each bidder for the last 3 (three) years must be at least INR 300,00,00,000 (Indian Rupees Three Hundred Crore only) as per the last 3 (three) audited accounts.," the BCCI mentions in its release.

The release also clearly states that the bidders should not be "engaged in online money gaming, betting or gambling services or similar services in India or anywhere in the world."

Neither should the firm "provide any online money gaming, betting or gambling services or similar services to any Person in India and should not have any investment or ownership interest in any Person engaged in betting or gambling services in India."

Alcohol and tobacco companies have also not been allowed in the bidding process.

Will India play without sponsor in Asia Cup?

It remains uncertain whether India jersey will have a front-of-shirt sponsor or not for the Asia Cup. However, it seems highly unlikely that deal could be reached before the tournament and thus India in all likelihood play the Asia Cup without a lead sponsor.

