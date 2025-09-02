Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the three-day ‘Semicon India - 2025’ conference here on Tuesday, PTI reported. The event, aimed at advancing India’s semiconductor ecosystem, will see the Prime Minister also participate on Wednesday and attend the CEOs roundtable, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Monday.
The conference will focus on building a robust, resilient, and sustainable semiconductor ecosystem in India. Sessions will cover the progress of the Semicon India programme, semiconductor fab and advanced packaging projects, infrastructure readiness, smart manufacturing, research and development innovations, artificial intelligence, investment opportunities, and state-level policy implementation, PTI reported.
The event will also highlight initiatives under the Design Linked Incentive (DLI) scheme, the development of the startup ecosystem, international cooperation, and the roadmap for India’s semiconductor sector.
Over 20,750 attendees are expected, including more than 2,500 delegates from over 48 countries, over 150 speakers, among them more than 50 global leaders, and over 350 exhibitors, according to the PMO statement. The conference will feature six countries roundtable discussions, country pavilions, and dedicated pavilions for workforce development and startups.
The PMO noted that semiconductor conferences worldwide aim to maximise outreach of technological advancements and policies to strengthen national semiconductor ecosystems. In line with the Prime Minister’s vision to position India as a hub for semiconductor design, manufacturing, and technology development, similar conferences were held in Bengaluru in 2022, Gandhinagar in 2023, and Greater Noida in 2024, PTI reported.
(With inputs from PTI)