PM Modi To Inaugurate Semicon India 2025 Conference Focusing On Semiconductor Ecosystem

Three-day Bengaluru event will highlight design, manufacturing, AI, investment opportunities, and global collaboration in India’s semiconductor sector.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Semicon India 2025, PM Modi Bengaluru, India semiconductor conference, semiconductor ecosystem India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Photo: PTI
info_icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the three-day ‘Semicon India - 2025’ conference here on Tuesday, PTI reported. The event, aimed at advancing India’s semiconductor ecosystem, will see the Prime Minister also participate on Wednesday and attend the CEOs roundtable, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Monday.

The conference will focus on building a robust, resilient, and sustainable semiconductor ecosystem in India. Sessions will cover the progress of the Semicon India programme, semiconductor fab and advanced packaging projects, infrastructure readiness, smart manufacturing, research and development innovations, artificial intelligence, investment opportunities, and state-level policy implementation, PTI reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi - | Photo: PTI
PM Modi To Inaugurate 1,449 Homes, 130 Shops In Ahmedabad Under PMAY

BY Outlook News Desk

The event will also highlight initiatives under the Design Linked Incentive (DLI) scheme, the development of the startup ecosystem, international cooperation, and the roadmap for India’s semiconductor sector.

Over 20,750 attendees are expected, including more than 2,500 delegates from over 48 countries, over 150 speakers, among them more than 50 global leaders, and over 350 exhibitors, according to the PMO statement. The conference will feature six countries roundtable discussions, country pavilions, and dedicated pavilions for workforce development and startups.

PM Modi inaugurates projects in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu - PTI
PM Modi Says, 'FTA With UK Represents World's Trust In India' As He Inaugurates Projects In Tamil Nadu

BY Outlook News Desk

Related Content
Related Content

The PMO noted that semiconductor conferences worldwide aim to maximise outreach of technological advancements and policies to strengthen national semiconductor ecosystems. In line with the Prime Minister’s vision to position India as a hub for semiconductor design, manufacturing, and technology development, similar conferences were held in Bengaluru in 2022, Gandhinagar in 2023, and Greater Noida in 2024, PTI reported.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Shubman Gill Heartbroken As Punjab Floods Ravage His Home State; Harbhajan Pledges Rescue Support

  2. Pat Cummins Injury: AUS's Premier Fast Bowler To Miss White-Ball Series Against India & New Zealand

  3. Mitchell Starc Announces T20I Retirement; To Focus On Tests, 2027 ODI World Cup

  4. UAE Vs Afghanistan, T20I Tri-Series 2025 Match 3: Rashid Khan-Led AFG Claim First Win

  5. Jamie Overton Takes Indefinite Break From Test Cricket: 'No Longer Possible To Commit To All Formats'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Naomi Osaka vs Coco Gauff, US Open 2025: Japanese Star Enters QFs At Flushing Meadows

  2. US Open 2025: Best Images From Third & Fourth Rounds

  3. Swiatek Vs Alexandrova, US Open 2025: Second Seed Marches Into Another Grand Slam QF

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Coco Gauff, US Open: Ex-World No. 1 Floors Third Seed To Enter Quarter-Finals

  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Alexander Bublik Live Streaming, US Open 2025 Round Of 16: Preview, Head-To-Head Record

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World Championships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Heavy Rain Halts Delhi Traffic, Metro Services Disrupted At Rajiv Chowk: Key Updates

  2. A Creeping Kind Of Lawlessness In Indian Institutions Today

  3. Marathi Quota Row: HC Orders Jarange To Vacate Mumbai, Says Stir Not Peaceful

  4. Day In Pics: September 01, 2025

  5. Marching With The Masses

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. Modi Winds Up His Visit To Japan And China On A Positive Note

  2. SCO Summit 2025: In China, Modi Meets Putin, Says India and Russia's 'Close Cooperation' Important

  3. EU Chief’s Plane Hit By Suspected Russian GPS Jamming During Bulgaria Landing

  4. Trump Calls US-India Trade Deal A 'One-Sided Disaster'

  5. India Again Refuses to Back China’s Belt and Road at SCO Summit

Latest Stories

  1. Daily Horoscope for September 2, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Virgo, Scorpio, and Pisces

  2. Karnataka's Mahadevapura: Where Strangers Came To The Rolls

  3. Maharashtra Post-Election Sweep Cracked By RTI

  4. Trump’s Policies Spark Nationwide Labor Day Protests In U.S.

  5. Delhi On Alert As Yamuna Crosses Danger Mark, Evacuations Likely

  6. Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 4: Janhvi-Sidharth Starrer Witnesses Sharp Drop On Its First Monday

  7. Baaghi 4 OTT Release: Where To Watch Tiger Shroff-Sanjay Dutt Starrer After Its Theatrical Run

  8. WBJEE 2025 Counselling: Final Day for Round 1 Registration and Choice Filling Before September 3 Seat Allotment