Jessica Pegula Vs Barbora Krejcikova Live Score, US Open 2025 Quarter-Final: Action Begins AT 9:00 PM IST

Pegula Vs Krejcikova, US Open Tennis Live Score: Fourth seed Jessica Pegula faces unseeded Barbora Krejcikova in the first quarter-final of the US Open 2025 women's singles event at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York. Follow live updates of Jessica Pegula vs Barbora Krejcikova Grand Slam tennis match

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Jessica Pegula Vs Barbora Krejcikova Live Score, US Open 2025 Quarter-Final
Jessica Pegula Vs Barbora Krejcikova Live Score, US Open 2025 Quarter-Final AP/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
Jessica Pegula vs Barbora Krejcikova, US Open 2025 Quarter-Final LIVE: Pegula, the fourth seed and last year’s finalist, continued her dominant run at Flushing Meadows, reaching her third US Open quarter-final without dropping a set at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York. Barbora Krejcikova, unseeded, sealed a last-eight spot after dramatic three-set battles, including a fourth-round epic where she saved eight match points against Taylor Townsend. This is the fourth Pegula vs Krejcikova meeting on the WTA Tour, with Krejcikova leading 2-1. The winner will face either defending champion Aryna Sabalenka or Marketa Vondrousova in the semi-final. Follow live scores, match stats, and key moments here.
LIVE UPDATES

Jessica Pegula Vs Barbora Krejcikova Live Score, US Open 2025 Quarter-Final: Head-To-Head Record

Pegula and Krejcikova have met three times and surprisingly, Krejcikova have beaten Pegula two times while Pegula has emerged victorious only once.

Jessica Pegula Vs Barbora Krejcikova Live Score, US Open 2025 Quarter-Final

Pegula entered the quarterfinal quite comfortaly, beating Ann Li 6-1, 6-2 in just 54 minutes on Sunday. While Krejcikova fought off eight match points in a second set that ended with a 25-minute tiebreaker and beat Taylor Townsend 1-6, 7-6 (13), 6-3.

Jessica Pegula Vs Barbora Krejcikova Live Score, US Open 2025 Quarter-Final

Pegula is considered to be the favourite to win the contest. She hasn’t dropped a set this year at Flushing Meadows, and only once was she even kept on court for more than 1 hour, 15 minutes.

Jessica Pegula Vs Barbora Krejcikova Live Score, US Open 2025 Quarter-Final: Welcome!

Hello and Welcome to our live coverage of the Jessica Pegula Vs Barbora Krejcikova Live Score, US Open 2025 Quarter-Final.

Published At:
Tags

