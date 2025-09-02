Jessica Pegula Vs Barbora Krejcikova Live Score, US Open 2025 Quarter-Final: Action Begins AT 9:00 PM IST

Jessica Pegula Vs Barbora Krejcikova Live Score, US Open 2025 Quarter-Final: Head-To-Head Record
Pegula and Krejcikova have met three times and surprisingly, Krejcikova have beaten Pegula two times while Pegula has emerged victorious only once.
Pegula entered the quarterfinal quite comfortaly, beating Ann Li 6-1, 6-2 in just 54 minutes on Sunday. While Krejcikova fought off eight match points in a second set that ended with a 25-minute tiebreaker and beat Taylor Townsend 1-6, 7-6 (13), 6-3.
Pegula is considered to be the favourite to win the contest. She hasn’t dropped a set this year at Flushing Meadows, and only once was she even kept on court for more than 1 hour, 15 minutes.
Hello and Welcome to our live coverage of the Jessica Pegula Vs Barbora Krejcikova Live Score, US Open 2025 Quarter-Final.