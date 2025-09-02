Jessica Pegula Vs Barbora Krejcikova Live Score, US Open 2025 Quarter-Final: Action Begins AT 9:00 PM IST

Jessica Pegula Vs Barbora Krejcikova Live Score, US Open 2025 Quarter-Final AP/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Jessica Pegula vs Barbora Krejcikova, US Open 2025 Quarter-Final LIVE: Pegula, the fourth seed and last year’s finalist, continued her dominant run at Flushing Meadows, reaching her third US Open quarter-final without dropping a set at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York. Barbora Krejcikova, unseeded, sealed a last-eight spot after dramatic three-set battles, including a fourth-round epic where she saved eight match points against Taylor Townsend. This is the fourth Pegula vs Krejcikova meeting on the WTA Tour, with Krejcikova leading 2-1. The winner will face either defending champion Aryna Sabalenka or Marketa Vondrousova in the semi-final. Follow live scores, match stats, and key moments here.

LIVE UPDATES

2 Sept 2025, 08:31:09 pm IST Jessica Pegula Vs Barbora Krejcikova Live Score, US Open 2025 Quarter-Final: Head-To-Head Record Pegula and Krejcikova have met three times and surprisingly, Krejcikova have beaten Pegula two times while Pegula has emerged victorious only once.

2 Sept 2025, 08:20:00 pm IST Jessica Pegula Vs Barbora Krejcikova Live Score, US Open 2025 Quarter-Final Pegula entered the quarterfinal quite comfortaly, beating Ann Li 6-1, 6-2 in just 54 minutes on Sunday. While Krejcikova fought off eight match points in a second set that ended with a 25-minute tiebreaker and beat Taylor Townsend 1-6, 7-6 (13), 6-3.

2 Sept 2025, 08:07:20 pm IST Jessica Pegula Vs Barbora Krejcikova Live Score, US Open 2025 Quarter-Final Pegula is considered to be the favourite to win the contest. She hasn’t dropped a set this year at Flushing Meadows, and only once was she even kept on court for more than 1 hour, 15 minutes.