Ravichandran Ashwin Likely To Become First Indian Cricketer To Play In Big Bash League 2025: Reports

Ravichandran Ashwin, fresh off his emotional retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL), might be gearing up for a new chapter, in Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL). According to a Cricbuzz exclusive, Cricket Australia’s CEO Todd Greenberg has entered discussions with the veteran spinner about a possible move Down Under for the upcoming BBL season.

This potential stint would mark a historic first: Ashwin could become the highest-profile Indian cricketer to ever feature in the BBL. For a player who recently dubbed himself an “explorer of the game,” this opportunity offers both a fresh challenge and a chance to soft-land into the global T20 franchise circuit.

Big Bash Beckons for Ashwin

Cricket Australia appears committed to bringing big names to brighten up their summer season. As franchise payrolls are tight, Greenberg may need to get creative, possibly offering a pay-per-match deal like that reportedly struck by David Warner in past seasons, earning around AUD 80,000 per game.

From the perspective of the BBL, Ashwin's potential involvement would be a considerable endorsement moving the league forward in the sphere of T20 worlds, particularly in South Asia. For Ashwin, any involvement with the BBL could also be an opportunity to affect players on-field, whilst developing players off-field. He's even considering an opportunity for coaching down the track, or some form of media work, as Ashwin still retains a sense of curiosity and adaptability.

IPL Legacy and Path to New Adventures

Ashwin’s withdrawal from the IPL marked the formal end of an illustrious chapter of his career: 17 seasons, 221 matches, and 187 wickets, fifth-most in IPL history. In addition to the raw numbers, coupled with his tactical evidence at the strategic level and ancillary drama at other times, made Ashwin one of cricket formats most unique characters.

Now, with Australia contemplating Ashwin as a potential addition to the franchise possibly entrusted with his destiny, Ashwin finds himself at another juncture. If he should find his way to Australia and to the BBL, it could not only be an opportunity for reinvention by Ashwin, but it could also create the opportunity for Indian stars to leave the IPL, which can potentially reshape how franchise cricket is viewed and developed worldwide.

