Jiri Lehecka Vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Streaming, US Open 2025 Quarter-Final: Preview, Head-To-Head Record

US Open 2025 Live Streaming: Jiri Lehecka faces Carlos Alcaraz in the first men’s singles quarter-final at the US Open 2025 Grand Slam. Get the Lehecka vs Alcaraz tennis match preview, head-to-head record, recent form, and match prediction

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Jiri Lehecka Vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Streaming, US Open 2025 Quarter-Final
Jiri Lehecka Vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Streaming, US Open 2025 Quarter-Final
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Carlos Alcaraz has won all four matches in straight sets at US Open 2025

  • Jiri Lehecka reached his first US Open quarter-final, dropping two sets en route

  • Alcaraz leads 2-1 in head-to-head, but Lehecka won their only hard-court meeting so far

Carlos Alcaraz meets Jiri Lehecka in the men's singles first quarter-final of the US Open 2025 at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York, on Tuesday (September 2). Watch the Lehecka vs Alcaraz Grand Slam tennis match live today.

Alcaraz, the second seed, enters the match in commanding form, having won all four of his matches in straight sets, against Reilly Opelka, Mattia Bellucci, Luciano Darderi, and Arthur Rinderknech.

The season-ending Major tournament holds special significance for the 22-year-old Spaniard. He won the title in 2022 and is aiming to reach his fourth consecutive Grand Slam semi-final this season after a quarter-final exit in Australia.

Lehecka, meanwhile, has dropped two sets en route to the last eight. But the 20th seed was equally impressive in the wins against Borna Coric, Tomas Etcheverry, Raphael Collignon, and Adrian Mannarino.

This is Lehecka’s best-ever performance at the US Open, surpassing his previous third-round finish. The 23-year-old Czech is seeded 20th and has a best Grand Slam appearance in Melbourne, a quarter-finalist in 2023.

Jiri Lehecka Vs Carlos Alcaraz Head-To-Head Record

Carlos Alcaraz leads Jiri Lehecka 2-1 in the head-to-head record. Lehecka won their only encounter on outdoor hard courts earlier this year in Doha, while Alcaraz claimed their most recent clash on grass in the Queen's Club final, a repeat of their round of 16 clash in 2023.

Given current form and experience, Alcaraz is favoured to win in four sets, though Lehecka's hard-court win earlier this year makes this match-up interesting. The winner of the match will face either Novak Djokovic or Taylor Fritz in the semi-final.

Jiri Lehecka Vs Carlos Alcaraz, US Open 2025 Quarter-Final: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Jiri Lehecka Vs Carlos Alcaraz, US Open 2025 Quarter-Final match be played?

The Jiri Lehecka Vs Carlos Alcaraz, US Open 2025 Quarter-Final match will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium at Flushing Meadows–Corona Park in Queens, New York City on Tuesday, September 2 at around 10:10 PM IST.

Where will the Jiri Lehecka Vs Carlos Alcaraz, US Open 2025 Quarter-Final match be telecast and live streamed?

The Jiri Lehecka Vs Carlos Alcaraz, US Open 2025 Quarter-Final match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.

Published At:
Tags

