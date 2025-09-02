Aryna Sabalenka vs Marketa Vondrousova Live Streaming, US Open 2025 Quarter-Final: Preview, Head-To-Head Record

Aryna Sabalenka takes on Marketa Vondrousova in the US Open 2025 women’s singles quarter-final
Sabalenka won their most recent clash in Cincinnati last month in straight sets
Check how to watch the Sabalenka vs Vondrousova Grand Slam tennis match live
Aryna Sabalenka takes on Marketa Vondrousova in the US Open 2025 women’s singles second quarter-final at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York, early Wednesday (September 3) Indian time. Watch the Sabalenka vs Vondrousova Grand Slam tennis match live.
Sabalenka enters the match as the defending champion and world number one. She has reached the quarter-finals at Flushing Meadows for the fifth consecutive year, and she is yet to drop a set in this edition, defeating Rebeka Masarova, Polina Kudermetova, Leylah Fernandez, and Cristina Bucsa.
The 27-year-old Belarusian's best performance at the US Open, of course, came in 2024 when she won the title, and she's aiming to become the first woman since Serena Williams in 2014 to defend it.
Unseeded Vondrousova has also had a strong run in New York, beating Oksana Selekhmeteva, McCartney Kessler, seventh-seed Jasmine Paolini, and ninth-seed Elena Rybakina. This is the second US Open quarter-final for the 26-year-old Czech, matching her 2023 result.
Aryna Sabalenka Vs Marketa Vondrousova Head-To-Head Record
Aryna Sabalenka and Marketa Vondrousova have an intense rivalry, with the former leading the head-to-head record 5-4, and 4-1 on outdoor hard courts.
This is their tenth career meeting. Sabalenka won their most recent clash in Cincinnati last month in straight sets. But Vondrousova has shown resilience, especially in her three-set win over Rybakina, and has already defeated Sabalenka twice in the past year, although on clay in Stuttgart and on grass in Berlin.
Given Sabalenka's hard-court dominance and recent form, she is the favourite to win. The winner will face either Jessica Pegula or Barbora Krejcikova in the semi-final.
Aryna Sabalenka vs Marketa Vondrousova Live Streaming
When and where will the Aryna Sabalenka vs Marketa Vondrousova, US Open 2025 Quarter-Final match be played?
The Aryna Sabalenka vs Marketa Vondrousova, US Open 2025 Quarter-Final match will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium at Flushing Meadows–Corona Park in Queens, New York City on Wednesday, September 3 at around 4:30 AM IST. The timings depend on other matches and thus are subject to change.
Where will the Aryna Sabalenka vs Marketa Vondrousovaa, US Open 2025 Quarter-Final match be telecast and live streamed?
The Aryna Sabalenka vs Marketa Vondrousova, US Open 2025 Quarter-Final match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.