Aryna Sabalenka is through to the Round of 16 in the US Open 2025
Sabalenka got a "revenge" win over Leylah Fernandez to reach the fourth round
Fernandez had stunned Sabalenka in over three sets at Flushing Meadows in the 2021 semi-finals
Aryna Sabalenka exacted her US Open revenge over Leylah Fernandez to reach the fourth round of this year's competition in straight sets on Friday.
Sabalenka had waited four years to settle the score with Fernandez, who stunned her in over three sets at Flushing Meadows in the 2021 semi-finals.
But the top seed was able to get over the line here, earning a 6-3 7-6 (7-2) victory to set up a first-ever career meeting with Cristina Bucsa for a place in the quarter-finals.
The match started ominously for Sabalenka, though, with Fernandez earning four break points in a marathon opening game, but the Belarusian was able to hold serve.
That early test seemed to settle Sabalenka, who broke Fernandez in the fourth game after a double fault before holding to take the early lead.
The defending champion was put through her paces by Fernandez, but her experience told in the second-set tie-break before sealing her progression with a blistering forehand.
"It was definitely an exciting match," Sabalenka said. "Last time we met, it was a great battle.
"She played an incredible match, and I wanted this revenge badly, so I'm super happy with the win. She's a great competitor and always brings you the fight on court."
But there was an upset at Arthur Ashe Stadium, with home hope Taylor Townsend stunning fifth seed Mirra Andreeva 7-5 6-2 to reach the fourth round for the second time.
The American came into the clash in the spotlight after her post-match disagreement with Jelena Ostapenko, but she was able to put that to one side to progress.
"It's bigger than me," Townsend said in her on-court interview. "It's about the message. It's about the representation.
"It's about being bold and being able to show up as yourself and I did that tonight. You guys saw the real Taylor Townsend tonight."
Data Debrief: Super Sabalenka continues grand slam success
Since 2000, Sabalenka is the fifth WTA world number one to reach all four women's singles rounds of 16 at grand slams in a season, after Martina Hingis (2000), Lindsay Davenport (2005), Serena Williams (2015-16) and Iga Swiatek (2023).
The most of any player this season, Sabalenka is now the second currently active player to claim 20+ women's singles match wins at grand slam events in multiple seasons, along with Venus Williams.
She is also the first player from Europe to reach five consecutive women's singles rounds of 16 at the US Open since Amelie Mauresmo (2001-05), and the first overall since Madison Keys (2015-19).