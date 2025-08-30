US Open: Sabalenka Gets Revenge Over Fernandez To Reach Last 16

US Open: Sabalenka into last 16 - The top seed was able to get over the line here, earning a 6-3 7-6 (7-2) victory to set up a first-ever career meeting with Cristina Bucsa for a place in the quarter-finals

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
US Open: Sabalenka into last 16
Aryna Sabalenka and Leylah Fernandez at the US Open
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Aryna Sabalenka is through to the Round of 16 in the US Open 2025

  • Sabalenka got a "revenge" win over Leylah Fernandez to reach the fourth round

  • Fernandez had stunned Sabalenka in over three sets at Flushing Meadows in the 2021 semi-finals

Aryna Sabalenka exacted her US Open revenge over Leylah Fernandez to reach the fourth round of this year's competition in straight sets on Friday.

Sabalenka had waited four years to settle the score with Fernandez, who stunned her in over three sets at Flushing Meadows in the 2021 semi-finals.

But the top seed was able to get over the line here, earning a 6-3 7-6 (7-2) victory to set up a first-ever career meeting with Cristina Bucsa for a place in the quarter-finals.

The match started ominously for Sabalenka, though, with Fernandez earning four break points in a marathon opening game, but the Belarusian was able to hold serve.

That early test seemed to settle Sabalenka, who broke Fernandez in the fourth game after a double fault before holding to take the early lead.

The defending champion was put through her paces by Fernandez, but her experience told in the second-set tie-break before sealing her progression with a blistering forehand. 

"It was definitely an exciting match," Sabalenka said. "Last time we met, it was a great battle.

"She played an incredible match, and I wanted this revenge badly, so I'm super happy with the win. She's a great competitor and always brings you the fight on court."

Related Content
Related Content

But there was an upset at Arthur Ashe Stadium, with home hope Taylor Townsend stunning fifth seed Mirra Andreeva 7-5 6-2 to reach the fourth round for the second time.

The American came into the clash in the spotlight after her post-match disagreement with Jelena Ostapenko, but she was able to put that to one side to progress.

"It's bigger than me," Townsend said in her on-court interview. "It's about the message. It's about the representation.

"It's about being bold and being able to show up as yourself and I did that tonight. You guys saw the real Taylor Townsend tonight."

Data Debrief: Super Sabalenka continues grand slam success

Since 2000, Sabalenka is the fifth WTA world number one to reach all four women's singles rounds of 16 at grand slams in a season, after Martina Hingis (2000), Lindsay Davenport (2005), Serena Williams (2015-16) and Iga Swiatek (2023).

The most of any player this season, Sabalenka is now the second currently active player to claim 20+ women's singles match wins at grand slam events in multiple seasons, along with Venus Williams.

She is also the first player from Europe to reach five consecutive women's singles rounds of 16 at the US Open since Amelie Mauresmo (2001-05), and the first overall since Madison Keys (2015-19).

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. UAE Vs Pakistan Live Score, T20I Tri-Series 2025, Match 2: PAK Opt To Bat - Check Playing XIs

  2. Bangladesh Vs Netherlands, 1st T20I Live Score: Tanzid Hasan Departs But BAN Pace Well To Target

  3. Asia Cup 2025: Match Fixtures Revised To Beat Heat, Fans Excited For India Vs Pakistan

  4. Rahul Dravid’s Rajasthan Royals Exit: Tracking His IPL & Coaching Journey

  5. DPL 2025: Five Players Fined For Code Of Conduct Breach In South Delhi Superstarz Vs West Delhi Lions Eliminator

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open: Sabalenka Gets Revenge Over Fernandez To Reach Last 16

  2. Taylor Townsend Vs Mirra Andreeva, US Open 2025: Unseeded American Stuns Fifth Seed

  3. Jessica Pegula Vs Victoria Azarenka, US Open 2025: Home Favourite Beats Former World No. 1 In Straight Sets

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Leylah Fernandez, US Open 2025: Top Seed Sails Through In Straight Sets

  5. US Open 2025: Shelton Retires With Should Injury Against Mannarino; Struff Stuns Tiafoe

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  3. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Vs P.K. Wardani Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch Quarter Final Match

  5. BWF World Championships 2025: PV Sindhu Stuns World No 2; Dhruv-Tanisha, Satwik-Chirag Enter QFs

Trending Stories

National News

  1. At Azad Maidan, Marathas Gather In 1000s With Hope And Anger Over Reservation Rights

  2. Myth Meets Science? Indian Politicians Make Mythology-Based Science Claims

  3. Uttarakhand: 5 killed, 11 missing in Cloudbursts And Landslides

  4. Jarange Launches Indefinite Hunger Strike In Mumbai, Vows Not to Back Down Even If Shot Dead

  5. PM Modi Arrives In Japan For A Two-Day Visit

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. UN Food Chief Warns Of Famine In Gaza After Meeting Netanyahu

  2. Modi-Ishiba Summit: Trade, Security, Geopolitics To Lead Agenda

  3. Israeli Finance Minister Smotrich Proposes Phased Annexation Of Gaza If Hamas Fails To Surrender

  4. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

  5. Trade, Tariffs & Tensions: What Donald Trump’s 50% Tariff Means for India’s Export Future

Latest Stories

  1. Rahul Dravid Steps Down as Rajasthan Royals Head Coach After IPL 2025, Declines Broader Role Offer

  2. ‘Justice Has To Be Keyword’: UAPA Arrestee Sharjeel Imam Speaks From Tihar 

  3. In Measured Strides, A Poet Comes Back

  4. Secret Of A Mountain Serpent Receives Heartwarming Response At Venice International Film Festival 2025

  5. RCB Pledges ₹25 Lakh Each to Families of Stampede Victims

  6. 'Trump is Dead' Trend Sparks Speculation About US President

  7. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  8. Weekly Horoscope For August 31st To September 6th: Step Into The New Week With The Wisdom Of The Stars