Novak Djokovic Vs Taylor Fritz Live Streaming, US Open 2025 Quarter-Final: Preview, Head-To-Head Record

Djokovic leads Fritz 10–0 in their ATP head-to-head, including three wins at Grand Slams
Fritz enters his third straight US Open quarter-final, looking to finally break past Djokovic after a 2024 runner-up finish
Djokovic is the oldest man to reach all four Major quarter-finals in a season, chasing his fifth US Open crown
Novak Djokovic takes on Taylor Fritz in the US Open 2025 men’s singles second quarter-final at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York, on Wednesday (September 3), Indian time. Watch the Djokovic vs Fritz Grand Slam tennis match live.
Djokovic, seeded seventh, enters this match after a dominant fourth-round win over Jan-Lennard Struff (6-3, 6-3, 6-2), his best performance of the tournament so far. In the previous rounds, the Serbian great got the better of Learner Tien, Zachary Svajda, and Cameron Norrie.
The 38-year-old record 24 Grand Slam singles winner has reached the quarter-finals at all four Majors this season and is now the oldest man to do so in a single year. Despite some physical concerns earlier in the tournament, the four-time US Open champion's serve and movement looked sharp in the last round.
Fritz, the fourth seed, has also quietly built momentum with four straight wins, dropping only two sets. He defeated Tomas Machac in the fourth round without facing a break point. Earlier, he had defeated Emilio Nava, Lloyd Harris and Jerome Kym. This is the American's third consecutive US Open quarter-final, and he was runner-up in 2024, losing to Jannik Sinner.
Novak Djokovic Vs Taylor Fritz Head-To-Head Record
This marks their 11th meeting on the ATP Tour. Novak Djokovic leads their head-to-head 10-0, having won all previous encounters, including three Grand Slam matches. In their last meeting in Shanghai 2024, Djokovic won in straight sets.
Novak Djokovic Vs Taylor Fritz, US Open 2025 Quarter-Final: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Novak Djokovic Vs Taylor Fritz, US Open 2025 Quarter-Final match be played?
The Novak Djokovic Vs Taylor Fritz, US Open 2025 Quarter-Final match will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium at Flushing Meadows–Corona Park in Queens, New York City on Tuesday, September 3 at around 05:40 AM IST.
Where will the Novak Djokovic Vs Taylor Fritz, US Open 2025 Quarter-Final match be telecast and live streamed?
The Novak Djokovic Vs Taylor Fritz, US Open 2025 Quarter-Final match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.