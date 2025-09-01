Tennis

Novak Djokovic Vs Jan-Lennard US Open 2025: Serbian Enters Quarter-finals For 14th Time

Novak Djokovic produced a commanding display at the US Open on Sunday, easing past German qualifier Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 in just one hour and 49 minutes. After battling through consecutive four-setters earlier in the tournament, the 24-time Grand Slam champion looked sharp and composed as he booked his place in the Flushing Meadows quarter-finals for the 14th time.

US Open Tennis 2025 Novak Djokovic Vs Jan-Lennard Struff_1
US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Vs Jan-Lennard Struff | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, reacts after defeating Jan-Lennard Struff, of Germany, during the fourth round of the US Open tennis championships in New York.

US Open Tennis 2025 Novak Djokovic Vs Jan-Lennard Struff_2
US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Vs Jan-Lennard Struff | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, reacts after defeating Jan-Lennard Struff, of Germany, during the fourth round of the US Open tennis championships in New York.

US Open Tennis 2025 Novak Djokovic Vs Jan-Lennard Struff_5
US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Vs Jan-Lennard Struff | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Jan-Lennard Struff, of Germany, returns a shot to Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, during the fourth round of the US Open tennis championships in New York.

US Open Tennis 2025 Novak Djokovic Vs Jan-Lennard Struff_3
US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Vs Jan-Lennard Struff | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns a shot to Jan-Lennard Struff, of Germany, during the fourth round of the US Open tennis championships in New York.

US Open Tennis 2025 Novak Djokovic Vs Jan-Lennard Struff_6
US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Vs Jan-Lennard Struff | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Jan-Lennard Struff, of Germany, serves to Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, during the fourth round of the US Open tennis championships, in New York.

US Open Tennis 2025 Novak Djokovic Vs Jan-Lennard Struff_4
US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Vs Jan-Lennard Struff | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, chases down a shot form Jan-Lennard Struff, of Germany, during the fourth round of the US Open tennis championships in New York.

US Open Tennis 2025 Novak Djokovic Vs Jan-Lennard Struff_7
US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Vs Jan-Lennard Struff | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Jan-Lennard Struff, of Germany, returns a shot to Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, during the fourth round of the US Open tennis championships in New York.

US Open Tennis 2025 Novak Djokovic Vs Jan-Lennard Struff_8
US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Vs Jan-Lennard Struff | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns a shot to Jan-Lennard Struff, of Germany, during the fourth round of the US Open tennis championships in New York.

