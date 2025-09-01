Tennis

Novak Djokovic Vs Jan-Lennard US Open 2025: Serbian Enters Quarter-finals For 14th Time

Novak Djokovic produced a commanding display at the US Open on Sunday, easing past German qualifier Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 in just one hour and 49 minutes. After battling through consecutive four-setters earlier in the tournament, the 24-time Grand Slam champion looked sharp and composed as he booked his place in the Flushing Meadows quarter-finals for the 14th time.