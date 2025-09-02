Tennis

Naomi Osaka vs Coco Gauff, US Open 2025: Japanese Star Enters QFs At Flushing Meadows

Naomi Osaka smiled before her U.S. Open showdown against Coco Gauff began Monday — and after it ended. Between points, Osaka patted her left thigh and quietly told herself, almost in a whisper: “Come on. Come on.” Once the ball was in play, Osaka’s strokes were loud and on-target, producing the sort of confident, consistent and power-swinging tennis that carried her to four Grand Slam titles and the No. 1 ranking. In the biggest statement yet that she is back at the height of her game, and again a serious contender for the sport’s highest honors, Osaka eliminated Gauff 6-3, 6-2 in Arthur Ashe Stadium to reach her first major quarterfinal in more than 4 1/2 years