Bangladesh Vs Netherlands Live Score, 2nd T20I: NED In Trouble After Losing 4 Wickets On 55

Hello and Welcom to the ball-by-ball commentary of the Bangladesh Vs Netherlands 2nd T20I from the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. The contest is taking place on September 1, Monday. The first ball will ne bowled by 5:30 PM IST.
The hosts delivered a complete performance with both bat and ball to grab a 1-0 lead in the series. Taskin Ahmed’s four-wicket burst laid the foundation, and a calm, assured chase sealed a convincing victory. The Netherlands, meanwhile, struggled to adapt to the unfamiliar conditions. With a young squad still finding its feet, they face a steep learning curve in the subcontinent.
Full Squads:
Bangladesh: Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das(w/c), Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nurul Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shamim Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib
Netherlands: Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Shariz Ahmad, Noah Croes, Kyle Klein, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Daniel Doram, Sikander Zulfiqar, Sebastiaan Braat, Ben Fletcher, Cedric de Lange