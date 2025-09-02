Art & Entertainment

Venice Film Festival 2025: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt & More Attend The Smashing Machine Screening

The 82nd Venice Film Festival, which kicked off on August 27, hosted the world premiere of Dwayne Johnson starrer The Smashing Machine. The red carpet of the film was attended by Johnson, director Benny Safdie, Emily Blunt and Mark Kerr, among others. The festival runs through September 6.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
82nd edition of the Venice Film Festival awards 2025_red carpet photos_Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt
2025 Venice Film Festival | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Dwayne Johnson, left, and Emily Blunt pose for photographers on the red carpet for the film 'The Smashing Machine' during the 82nd edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy.

2/12
82nd edition of the Venice Film Festival awards 2025_red carpet photos_Sofia Resing
2025 Venice Film Festival | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Sofia Resing poses for photographers on the red carpet for the film 'The Smashing Machine' during the 82nd edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy.

3/12
82nd edition of the Venice Film Festival 2025_red carpet photos_Director Benny Safdie, Emily Blunt
2025 Venice Film Festival | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Director Benny Safdie, from left, Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson arrive at the 82nd edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy.

4/12
82nd edition of the Venice Film Festival awards 2025_red carpet photos_Maria Borges
2025 Venice Film Festival | Photo: Alessandra Tarantino/Invision/AP

Maria Borges poses for photographers on the red carpet for the film 'The Smashing Machine' during the 82nd edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy.

5/12
82nd edition of the Venice Film Festival awards 2025_red carpet photos_Barbara Sirotti
2025 Venice Film Festival | Photo: Alessandra Tarantino/Invision/AP

Barbara Sirotti shows photographers her hand which reads 'Stop Violence' during the red carpet for the film 'The Smashing Machine' at the 82nd edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy.

6/12
82nd edition of the Venice Film Festival 2025_red carpet photos_Franci Alberding Kerr, Mark Kerr
2025 Venice Film Festival | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Franci Alberding Kerr, left, and Mark Kerr pose for photographers on the red carpet for the film 'The Smashing Machine' during the 82nd edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy.

7/12
82nd edition of the Venice Film Festival awards 2025_red carpet photos_Seth Rogen
2025 Venice Film Festival | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Seth Rogen takes a photograph on the red carpet for the film 'The Smashing Machine' during the 82nd edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy.

8/12
82nd edition of the Venice Film Festival awards 2025_red carpet photos_Eva HD, Emily McCann Lesser
2025 Venice Film Festival | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Eva H.D, second from left, holds a sign that reads 'We are all an audience to genocide' alongside Charlie Kaufman, from left, Josef Akiki, third from left, Emily McCann Lesser, Halsey, Avan Jogia, and Isabelle Deluce on the red carpet for the film 'The Smashing Machine' during the 82nd edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy.

9/12
82nd edition of the Venice Film Festival awards 2025_red carpet photos_Kim Novak
2025 Venice Film Festival | Photo: Alessandra Tarantino/Invision/AP

Kim Novak, recipient of the Golden Lion for lifetime achievement, poses for photographers during the 82nd edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy.

10/12
82nd edition of the Venice Film Festival awards 2025_red carpet photos_Mark Kerr
2025 Venice Film Festival | Photo: Alessandra Tarantino/Invision/AP

Mark Kerr poses for photographers on the red carpet for the film 'The Smashing Machine' during the 82nd edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy.

11/12
82nd edition of the Venice Film Festival awards 2025_red carpet photos_Emily Blunt
2025 Venice Film Festival | Photo: Alessandra Tarantino/Invision/AP

Emily Blunt poses for photographers on the red carpet for the film 'The Smashing Machine' during the 82nd edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy.

12/12
82nd edition of the Venice Film Festival awards 2025_red carpet photos_Madalina Diana Ghenea
2025 Venice Film Festival | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Madalina Diana Ghenea poses for photographers on the red carpet for the film 'The Smashing Machine' during the 82nd edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Shubman Gill Heartbroken As Punjab Floods Ravage His Home State; Harbhajan Pledges Rescue Support

  2. Rashid Khan Becomes Leading T20I Wicket-Taker Amid Afghanistan’s Emotional Win In UAE Tri-Series 2025

  3. Pat Cummins Injury: AUS's Premier Fast Bowler To Miss White-Ball Series Against India & New Zealand

  4. Mitchell Starc Announces T20I Retirement; To Focus On Tests, 2027 ODI World Cup

  5. UAE Vs Afghanistan, T20I Tri-Series 2025 Match 3: Rashid Khan-Led AFG Claim First Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Thrashes Alexander Bublik To Seal Quarter-final Spot

  2. Naomi Osaka vs Coco Gauff, US Open 2025: Japanese Star Enters QFs At Flushing Meadows

  3. US Open 2025: Best Images From Third & Fourth Rounds

  4. Swiatek Vs Alexandrova, US Open 2025: Second Seed Marches Into Another Grand Slam QF

  5. Naomi Osaka Vs Coco Gauff, US Open: Ex-World No. 1 Floors Third Seed To Enter Quarter-Finals

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Heavy Rain Halts Delhi Traffic, Metro Services Disrupted At Rajiv Chowk: Key Updates

  2. A Creeping Kind Of Lawlessness In Indian Institutions Today

  3. Marathi Quota Row: HC Orders Jarange To Vacate Mumbai, Says Stir Not Peaceful

  4. ‘Justice Has To Be Keyword’: UAPA Arrestee Sharjeel Imam Speaks From Tihar 

  5. BJP Demands NIA Probe As Dharmasthala Row Deepens

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. Modi Winds Up His Visit To Japan And China On A Positive Note

  2. SCO Summit 2025: In China, Modi Meets Putin, Says India and Russia's 'Close Cooperation' Important

  3. EU Chief’s Plane Hit By Suspected Russian GPS Jamming During Bulgaria Landing

  4. Trump Calls US-India Trade Deal A 'One-Sided Disaster'

  5. India Again Refuses to Back China’s Belt and Road at SCO Summit

Latest Stories

  1. Pawan Kalyan Turns 54: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun And Others Wish The Power Star

  2. Songs Of Forgotten Trees Review | Anuparna Roy’s Tale Of Two Roommates Risks Being Skin-deep

  3. PM Modi Condemns Abuse Of Mother During Congress’ ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ In Bihar

  4. KMAT 2025 Admit Card: Download Your Karnataka Management Entrance Exam Admit Card Today

  5. Marcus Stoinis Returns To Boost Australia’s T20 World Cup Hopes As Spencer Johnson Faces Long Layoff

  6. Daily Horoscope for September 2, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Virgo, Scorpio, and Pisces

  7. Karnataka's Mahadevapura: Where Strangers Came To The Rolls

  8. Maharashtra Post-Election Sweep Cracked By RTI