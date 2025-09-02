Day In Pics: September 02, 2025

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta during her visit to the Yamuna floodplain near Geeta Colony, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Delhi CM Rekha Gupta during the inauguration of 'Semicon India 2025' at Yashobhoomi, in New Delhi.
A doctor checks blood pressure of activist Manoj Jarange Patil during his hunger strike demanding Maratha reservation, at Azad Maidan, in Mumbai.
BJP Mahila Morcha members stage a protest over the alleged use of abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', at Lal Chowk in Srinagar.
A man with his belongings makes his way through a low-lying area at the Yamuna floodplain near Geeta Colony, in New Delhi. Yamuna River has risen and crossed the danger mark after incessant heavy rainfall.
A boatman on his boat in the Pokhribal lake during the Monsoon season, in Srinagar.
A Kolkata Traffic Police personnel speaks with Indian Army officials after stopping the truck they were travelling in for alleged reckless driving near the Writers' Building, in Kolkata, West Bengal. Kolkata Police commissioner Manoj Verma's vehicle was trailing the truck.
Priests perform 'abhishek' at the Bade Hanuman Mandir during the Monsoon season, in Prayagraj.
A man pulls a rickshaw amid rainfall, in Jalandhar.
Low clouds cover a hilltop after rainfall, in Shimla.
Security personnel at the residence of Rajesh Gupta, owner of a Uganda-based medical equipment factory, as Income Tax officials conduct a raid, in Bhopal.
People push a cart as the Yamuna River has risen and crossed the danger mark after incessant heavy rainfall, near Loha Pul (Old Iron Bridge), in New Delhi.
An Indian Army officer speaks to a Kolkata Traffic Police official after a military truck was stopped by the traffic police for alleged reckless driving near the Writers' Building, in Kolkata, West Bengal. Kolkata Police commissioner Manoj Verma's vehicle was trailing the truck.