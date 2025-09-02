National

Day In Pics: September 02, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for September 02, 2025

Rekha Gupta visits Yamuna floodplain near Geeta Colony
Rekha Gupta visits Yamuna floodplain near Geeta Colony | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta during her visit to the Yamuna floodplain near Geeta Colony, in New Delhi.

PM Modi inaugurates Semicon India 2025
PM Modi inaugurates Semicon India 2025 | Photo: PMO via PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Delhi CM Rekha Gupta during the inauguration of 'Semicon India 2025' at Yashobhoomi, in New Delhi.

Maratha reservation protest
Maratha reservation protest | Photo: PTI

A doctor checks blood pressure of activist Manoj Jarange Patil during his hunger strike demanding Maratha reservation, at Azad Maidan, in Mumbai.

BJP protest in Srinagar
BJP protest in Srinagar | Photo: PTI/S Irfan

BJP Mahila Morcha members stage a protest over the alleged use of abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', at Lal Chowk in Srinagar.

Yamuna River crosses danger mark
Yamuna River crosses danger mark | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali

A man with his belongings makes his way through a low-lying area at the Yamuna floodplain near Geeta Colony, in New Delhi. Yamuna River has risen and crossed the danger mark after incessant heavy rainfall.

Weather: Monsoon in Srinagar
Weather: Monsoon in Srinagar | Photo: PTI

A boatman on his boat in the Pokhribal lake during the Monsoon season, in Srinagar.

Army truck stopped for reckless driving in Kolkata
Army truck stopped for reckless driving in Kolkata | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

A Kolkata Traffic Police personnel speaks with Indian Army officials after stopping the truck they were travelling in for alleged reckless driving near the Writers' Building, in Kolkata, West Bengal. Kolkata Police commissioner Manoj Verma's vehicle was trailing the truck.

Weather: Monsoon in Prayagraj
Weather: Monsoon in Prayagraj | Photo: PTI

Priests perform 'abhishek' at the Bade Hanuman Mandir during the Monsoon season, in Prayagraj.

Rain in Jalandhar
Rain in Jalandhar | Photo: PTI

A man pulls a rickshaw amid rainfall, in Jalandhar.

Monsoon in Shimla
Monsoon in Shimla | Photo: PTI

Low clouds cover a hilltop after rainfall, in Shimla.

Income Tax officials raid Rajesh Guptas residence
Income Tax officials raid Rajesh Gupta's residence | Photo: PTI

Security personnel at the residence of Rajesh Gupta, owner of a Uganda-based medical equipment factory, as Income Tax officials conduct a raid, in Bhopal.

Rain in Delhi
Rain in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali

People push a cart as the Yamuna River has risen and crossed the danger mark after incessant heavy rainfall, near Loha Pul (Old Iron Bridge), in New Delhi.

