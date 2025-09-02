Marcus Stoinis Returns To Boost Australia’s T20 World Cup Hopes As Spencer Johnson Faces Long Layoff

Marcus Stoinis has a chance to push his claims for a place in the T20 World Cup after earning a recall for the three-match series against New Zealand, while Spencer Johnson's prospects of emerging as a replacement for Mitchell Starc appear slim with the quick bowler unlikely to be fit until early next year. Check full squad here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Marcus Stoinis Boost Australia’s T20 World Cup 2026 Hopes As Spencer Johnson squad vs New Zealand
Marcus Stoinis has been recalled to the Australian T20I squad for the New Zealand series, aiming to strengthen his bid for a World Cup spot. File Photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Marcus Stoinis has been recalled to the Australian T20I squad for the New Zealand series, aiming to strengthen his bid for a World Cup spot.

  • Spencer Johnson, earmarked as a potential Starc replacement, is sidelined with a back injury until early next year.

  • Australia’s upcoming matches against New Zealand and India serve as crucial tests for players vying for the World Cup, with the BBL offering further opportunities.

Marcus Stoinis has been recalled to the Australian T20I squad for the upcoming three-match series in New Zealand, offering him a critical chance to strengthen his bid for a place in the 2026 T20 World Cup team. Stoinis had opted out of recent series against West Indies and South Africa to participate in the Hundred franchise league but remains very much in the selectors’ plans.

His return comes as Australia prepares for the series without some key players. Cameron Green, who is nursing injuries, will focus on the Sheffield Shield and is unlikely to bowl for some time. Nathan Ellis, an important part of the T20 pace attack, is also missing the New Zealand series as he awaits the birth of his first child.

Spencer Johnson Sidelined

Left-arm quick Spencer Johnson, initially earmarked as a potential replacement for the retired Mitchell Starc, is expected to be sidelined until early next year due to a back injury sustained during the IPL. Johnson had played eight T20Is, taking 14 wickets, before being withdrawn from the West Indies series.

Related Content
Related Content

Selector chair George Bailey said, "The latest update for Spencer is that it'll be sometime in the new year that he'll start to come back online again. What that looks like and at what point, I don't think there's anything definitive on that, still hoping that he can have an impact both domestically and potentially internationally towards the back end of the season."

Finishers role for Stoinis

Stoinis, known for his hard-hitting batting, is likely to compete for a middle-order finisher’s role on the World Cup squad. His medium-pace bowling adds tactical flexibility, having been used with the new ball at times.

Matthew Short makes a return for the New Zealand tour after recovering from a side strain. This series will be an important opportunity for him to stake his claim ahead of a tough competition for spots in Australia’s deep batting lineup.

Australia's road to T20 World Cup 2026

Australia’s three T20Is against New Zealand will be played across October 1, 3, and 4. The team will then host India for a five-match T20I series at home, which will be the last international assignment before the World Cup squad is finalized. The Big Bash League later provides another chance for fringe players to impress selectors.

Preparations for the tournament will continue with three warm-up matches in Pakistan scheduled for early February 2026.

Australia T20I Squad vs New Zealand:

Mitchell Marsh (captain), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Shubman Gill Heartbroken As Punjab Floods Ravage His Home State; Harbhajan Pledges Rescue Support

  2. Rashid Khan Becomes Leading T20I Wicket-Taker Amid Afghanistan’s Emotional Win In UAE Tri-Series 2025

  3. Pat Cummins Injury: AUS's Premier Fast Bowler To Miss White-Ball Series Against India & New Zealand

  4. Mitchell Starc Announces T20I Retirement; To Focus On Tests, 2027 ODI World Cup

  5. UAE Vs Afghanistan, T20I Tri-Series 2025 Match 3: Rashid Khan-Led AFG Claim First Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Thrashes Alexander Bublik To Seal Quarter-final Spot

  2. Naomi Osaka vs Coco Gauff, US Open 2025: Japanese Star Enters QFs At Flushing Meadows

  3. US Open 2025: Best Images From Third & Fourth Rounds

  4. Swiatek Vs Alexandrova, US Open 2025: Second Seed Marches Into Another Grand Slam QF

  5. Naomi Osaka Vs Coco Gauff, US Open: Ex-World No. 1 Floors Third Seed To Enter Quarter-Finals

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Heavy Rain Halts Delhi Traffic, Metro Services Disrupted At Rajiv Chowk: Key Updates

  2. A Creeping Kind Of Lawlessness In Indian Institutions Today

  3. Marathi Quota Row: HC Orders Jarange To Vacate Mumbai, Says Stir Not Peaceful

  4. ‘Justice Has To Be Keyword’: UAPA Arrestee Sharjeel Imam Speaks From Tihar 

  5. BJP Demands NIA Probe As Dharmasthala Row Deepens

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. Modi Winds Up His Visit To Japan And China On A Positive Note

  2. SCO Summit 2025: In China, Modi Meets Putin, Says India and Russia's 'Close Cooperation' Important

  3. EU Chief’s Plane Hit By Suspected Russian GPS Jamming During Bulgaria Landing

  4. Trump Calls US-India Trade Deal A 'One-Sided Disaster'

  5. India Again Refuses to Back China’s Belt and Road at SCO Summit

Latest Stories

  1. Pawan Kalyan Turns 54: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun And Others Wish The Power Star

  2. Songs Of Forgotten Trees Review | Anuparna Roy’s Tale Of Two Roommates Risks Being Skin-deep

  3. PM Modi Condemns Abuse Of Mother During Congress’ ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ In Bihar

  4. KMAT 2025 Admit Card: Download Your Karnataka Management Entrance Exam Admit Card Today

  5. Marcus Stoinis Returns To Boost Australia’s T20 World Cup Hopes As Spencer Johnson Faces Long Layoff

  6. Daily Horoscope for September 2, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Virgo, Scorpio, and Pisces

  7. Karnataka's Mahadevapura: Where Strangers Came To The Rolls

  8. Maharashtra Post-Election Sweep Cracked By RTI