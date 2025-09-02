Trump’s Policies Spark Nationwide Labor Day Protests In U.S.

Demonstrations in major U.S. cities on Labor Day targeted Trump’s policies.
Calls for higher wages, immigrant protections, and stronger labor rights.
Protesters condemned what they described as a billionaire-driven attack on democracy.
On Labor Day, thousands of protesters took to the streets in major U.S. cities to denounce President Donald Trump’s policies, calling for fair wages, stronger workers’ rights, and protections for immigrants. Demonstrations unfolded in Chicago, New York, Washington D.C., San Francisco, and across the West Coast, highlighting economic and social grievances under the Trump administration.
Accrding to Indian Express, Organized by labor advocacy groups such as One Fair Wage, the rallies drew attention to the stagnant federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour. Outside Trump Tower in New York and Chicago, demonstrators chanted “Trump must go now” and “Lock him up,” framing the skyscrapers as symbols of inequality. Similar protests in Washington included signs that read “Stop the ICE invasion,” reflecting anger over immigration enforcement.
In Chicago, Evanston mayor Daniel Biss addressed the crowd, warning that democracy was “under attack” and urging collective resistance to the administration’s threat to deploy military forces against civilians. Clashes briefly erupted when a Trump supporter confronted demonstrators, but the tension subsided without major incident.
According to the Hindu, Along the West Coast, unions and grassroots groups organized marches from San Diego to Seattle, emphasizing what they called a “billionaire takeover” of American democracy. Protesters linked stagnant wages, immigration struggles, and healthcare challenges to broader systemic inequalities.
The protests underscored growing discontent with Trump’s economic and immigration policies, uniting workers, union members, and immigrant rights advocates under a common demand for systemic change.