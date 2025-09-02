KMAT 2025 Admit Card: Download Your Karnataka Management Entrance Exam Admit Card Today

KMAT Admit Card 2025 Today - Key Details

The KMAT admit card 2025 today marks a crucial milestone for thousands of MBA and MCA aspirants across India. The hall ticket serves as a mandatory document for appearing in the KMAT entrance exam scheduled for September 7, 2025. This year's KMAT 2025 exam date has been confirmed for Sunday, with the examination being conducted as a home-based remote proctored test.