KMAT 2025 Admit Card: Download Your Karnataka Management Entrance Exam Admit Card Today

KMAT admit card 2025 will be released today, i.e September 2, 2025, at 4 PM at kmatindia.com

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
KMAT 2025 Admit Card
KMAT 2025 Admit Card: Download Your Karnataka Management Entrance Exam Admit Card Today
info_icon

The Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA) has officially released the KMAT admit card 2025 today at 4:00 PM on September 2, 2025. Students can now download their hall tickets from the official website kmatindia.com using their application number and date of birth.

KMAT Admit Card 2025 Today - Key Details

The KMAT admit card 2025 today marks a crucial milestone for thousands of MBA and MCA aspirants across India. The hall ticket serves as a mandatory document for appearing in the KMAT entrance exam scheduled for September 7, 2025. This year's KMAT 2025 exam date has been confirmed for Sunday, with the examination being conducted as a home-based remote proctored test.

Download Process for KMAT Admit Card for MBA and MCA

To download the KMAT admit card for MBA and MCA programs, candidates must visit kmatindia.com and enter their KMAT application number and date of birth. The KMAT admit card 2025 contains critical information including the candidate's name, photograph, application number, and specific instructions for the examination day.

null - null
Haryana D.El.Ed Exam 2025: Complete Datesheet Released for First and Second Year Students

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

KMAT Entrance Exam Pattern and Structure

The KMAT entrance exam follows a comprehensive structure designed to evaluate management aptitude across multiple domains. For MBA aspirants, the examination comprises 40 questions each in Language Comprehension, Mathematical Skills, and Basic Aptitude, totaling 120 multiple-choice questions. MCA candidates face a similar pattern with 40 questions each in Language Comprehension, Mathematical Skills, and Logical Reasoning.

Related Content
Related Content

The KMAT exam date 2025 examination will be conducted for 2 hours duration with no negative marking policy. To help candidates prepare effectively, KPPGCA will conduct KMAT mock tests on September 3 and 4, 2025.

null - null
UPSSSC PET 2025 Admit Card Out for September 6–7 Exam

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Career Opportunities and Admission Process

The KMAT entrance exam serves as the gateway to admission in 189 AICTE-approved management institutes across Karnataka, including prestigious institutions in Bangalore. Notable participating colleges include Alliance School of Business, Jain Deemed-to-be University, ISBR Business School, and Kristu Jayanti College.

Beyond the KMAT exam date 2025 performance, participating institutions conduct additional selection rounds including Group Discussions and Personal Interviews. Candidates are advised to maintain their KMAT admit card 2025 safely as it will be required throughout the admission process and counseling sessions

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Shubman Gill Heartbroken As Punjab Floods Ravage His Home State; Harbhajan Pledges Rescue Support

  2. Rashid Khan Becomes Leading T20I Wicket-Taker Amid Afghanistan’s Emotional Win In UAE Tri-Series 2025

  3. Pat Cummins Injury: AUS's Premier Fast Bowler To Miss White-Ball Series Against India & New Zealand

  4. Mitchell Starc Announces T20I Retirement; To Focus On Tests, 2027 ODI World Cup

  5. UAE Vs Afghanistan, T20I Tri-Series 2025 Match 3: Rashid Khan-Led AFG Claim First Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Thrashes Alexander Bublik To Seal Quarter-final Spot

  2. Naomi Osaka vs Coco Gauff, US Open 2025: Japanese Star Enters QFs At Flushing Meadows

  3. US Open 2025: Best Images From Third & Fourth Rounds

  4. Swiatek Vs Alexandrova, US Open 2025: Second Seed Marches Into Another Grand Slam QF

  5. Naomi Osaka Vs Coco Gauff, US Open: Ex-World No. 1 Floors Third Seed To Enter Quarter-Finals

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Heavy Rain Halts Delhi Traffic, Metro Services Disrupted At Rajiv Chowk: Key Updates

  2. A Creeping Kind Of Lawlessness In Indian Institutions Today

  3. Marathi Quota Row: HC Orders Jarange To Vacate Mumbai, Says Stir Not Peaceful

  4. ‘Justice Has To Be Keyword’: UAPA Arrestee Sharjeel Imam Speaks From Tihar 

  5. BJP Demands NIA Probe As Dharmasthala Row Deepens

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. Modi Winds Up His Visit To Japan And China On A Positive Note

  2. SCO Summit 2025: In China, Modi Meets Putin, Says India and Russia's 'Close Cooperation' Important

  3. EU Chief’s Plane Hit By Suspected Russian GPS Jamming During Bulgaria Landing

  4. Trump Calls US-India Trade Deal A 'One-Sided Disaster'

  5. India Again Refuses to Back China’s Belt and Road at SCO Summit

Latest Stories

  1. Pawan Kalyan Turns 54: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun And Others Wish The Power Star

  2. Songs Of Forgotten Trees Review | Anuparna Roy’s Tale Of Two Roommates Risks Being Skin-deep

  3. PM Modi Condemns Abuse Of Mother During Congress’ ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ In Bihar

  4. KMAT 2025 Admit Card: Download Your Karnataka Management Entrance Exam Admit Card Today

  5. Marcus Stoinis Returns To Boost Australia’s T20 World Cup Hopes As Spencer Johnson Faces Long Layoff

  6. Daily Horoscope for September 2, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Virgo, Scorpio, and Pisces

  7. Karnataka's Mahadevapura: Where Strangers Came To The Rolls

  8. Maharashtra Post-Election Sweep Cracked By RTI