KMAT 2025 Admit Card: Download Your Karnataka Management Entrance Exam Admit Card Today

The Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA) has officially released the KMAT admit card 2025 today at 4:00 PM on September 2, 2025. Students can now download their hall tickets from the official website kmatindia.com using their application number and date of birth.
KMAT Admit Card 2025 Today - Key Details
The KMAT admit card 2025 today marks a crucial milestone for thousands of MBA and MCA aspirants across India. The hall ticket serves as a mandatory document for appearing in the KMAT entrance exam scheduled for September 7, 2025. This year's KMAT 2025 exam date has been confirmed for Sunday, with the examination being conducted as a home-based remote proctored test.
Download Process for KMAT Admit Card for MBA and MCA
To download the KMAT admit card for MBA and MCA programs, candidates must visit kmatindia.com and enter their KMAT application number and date of birth. The KMAT admit card 2025 contains critical information including the candidate's name, photograph, application number, and specific instructions for the examination day.
KMAT Entrance Exam Pattern and Structure
The KMAT entrance exam follows a comprehensive structure designed to evaluate management aptitude across multiple domains. For MBA aspirants, the examination comprises 40 questions each in Language Comprehension, Mathematical Skills, and Basic Aptitude, totaling 120 multiple-choice questions. MCA candidates face a similar pattern with 40 questions each in Language Comprehension, Mathematical Skills, and Logical Reasoning.
The KMAT exam date 2025 examination will be conducted for 2 hours duration with no negative marking policy. To help candidates prepare effectively, KPPGCA will conduct KMAT mock tests on September 3 and 4, 2025.
Career Opportunities and Admission Process
The KMAT entrance exam serves as the gateway to admission in 189 AICTE-approved management institutes across Karnataka, including prestigious institutions in Bangalore. Notable participating colleges include Alliance School of Business, Jain Deemed-to-be University, ISBR Business School, and Kristu Jayanti College.
Beyond the KMAT exam date 2025 performance, participating institutions conduct additional selection rounds including Group Discussions and Personal Interviews. Candidates are advised to maintain their KMAT admit card 2025 safely as it will be required throughout the admission process and counseling sessions