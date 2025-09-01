UPSSSC PET 2025 Admit Card Out for September 6–7 Exam

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has released the UPSSSC PET admit card 2025 today, September 1. Candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official portal using their registration number and date of birth.
UPSSSC PET 2025 Admit Card Download
To access the UPSSSC PET 2025 admit card download, visit upsssc.gov.in and click on the admit card link under the examination section. Enter your registration number, date of birth (DD/MM/YYYY), and verification code to retrieve the hall ticket. The commission recommends downloading the admit card immediately to avoid last-minute issues. An alternative download option is available via the UPSSSC mobile app on Google Play Store.
UPSSSC PET 2025 Exam Dates and Schedule
The UPSSSC PET 2025 exam will be held on September 6 and 7, 2025, in two shifts: 10:00 AM–12:00 PM and 3:00 PM–5:00 PM. This offline test qualifies candidates for Group B and C posts such as Junior Assistant, Clerk, Lekhpal, and Forest Guard.
UPSSSC PET 2025 Exam Centres
The test will be conducted across 48 districts. Major UPSSSC PET 2025 exam centres include Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Meerut, and Ghaziabad. Centre allocation is based on preferences submitted during application and is non-modifiable.
Examination Guidelines
The PET comprises 100 multiple-choice questions to be answered in two hours. Candidates must score at least 33 marks to qualify. A 0.25-mark penalty applies for each incorrect answer. The PET score is valid for three years. On exam day, bring the printed admit card, a valid photo ID, and a blue/black pen. Electronic devices such as mobile phones and calculators are prohibited. Arrive at least one hour before the shift to complete verification.
This screening exam is a prerequisite for upcoming UPSSSC recruitments including Lekhpal, Junior Auditor, and Stenographer positions across various Uttar Pradesh government departments.