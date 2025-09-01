UPSSSC PET 2025 Admit Card Out for September 6–7 Exam

Examination Guidelines

The PET comprises 100 multiple-choice questions to be answered in two hours. Candidates must score at least 33 marks to qualify. A 0.25-mark penalty applies for each incorrect answer. The PET score is valid for three years. On exam day, bring the printed admit card, a valid photo ID, and a blue/black pen. Electronic devices such as mobile phones and calculators are prohibited. Arrive at least one hour before the shift to complete verification.