WBJEE 2025 Counselling: Final Day for Round 1 Registration and Choice Filling Before September 3 Seat Allotment

WBJEE Counselling 2025 Choice Filing Process

During the WBJEE Counselling 2025 choice filing process, candidates must select their preferred colleges and courses from available options. The WBJEEB strongly recommends choosing at least 20 options and arranging them in preference order to maximize chances of favorable seat allotment. Candidates can select from WBJEE Seats, JEE Main Seats, or both categories depending on their ranks.