WBJEE 2025 Counselling: Final Day for Round 1 Registration and Choice Filling Before September 3 Seat Allotment

Eligible WBJEE and JEE Main candidates must pay a ₹500 fee to complete registration and choice filling.

WBJEE 2025 Counselling
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board concludes its Round 1 registration and choice filling process for WBJEE Counselling 2025 today, September 1, marking the final opportunity for qualified candidates to secure their preferred engineering and pharmacy seats across the state.

WBJEE Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration Deadline

Eligible candidates must complete their WBJEE Counselling 2025 Round 1 registration and choice filling process before the day ends through the official portal at wbjeeb.nic.in. The registration window requires candidates to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 500 to participate in the counselling process. Candidates with ranks in WBJEE-2025 and/or JEE Main-2025 examinations can register for counselling.

WBJEE Counselling 2025 Choice Filing Process

During the WBJEE Counselling 2025 choice filing process, candidates must select their preferred colleges and courses from available options. The WBJEEB strongly recommends choosing at least 20 options and arranging them in preference order to maximize chances of favorable seat allotment. Candidates can select from WBJEE Seats, JEE Main Seats, or both categories depending on their ranks.

WBJEE 2025 Seat Allotment Result Schedule

The WBJEE 2025 seat allotment result for Round 1 will be announced on September 3, 2025, on the official website. WBJEE Counselling 2025 seat allotment will be based on candidates' ranks, submitted preferences, reservation categories, and available seats across 51,952 BTech seats in participating institutions.

Candidates allotted seats must pay a refundable seat acceptance fee of Rs 5,000 and report to institutes for document verification between September 3-7, 2025. Those failing to complete formalities will have allotments cancelled. Round 2 seat allotment is scheduled for September 9, 2025, allowing upgradation opportunities

