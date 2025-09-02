MS Dhoni Hookah Controversy Resurfaces As Irfan Pathan Hints At Favouritism Behind India Exit

Pathan spoke of a moment from the 2008 Australia tour, that still remains fresh in his mind. At that time, news print had Dhoni upset with Pathan's bowling, so Irfan went directly to the captain to see whether there was a problem. Dhoni, in Pathan's words, suggested there was no issue. However, it was the snippet that followed which really stuck. With a smile, Irfan stated that he was not the "guy who was going to set up a hookah in someone else's room," a cheeky and pointed comment that fans now see as a dig on the culture of favortism which may have cost him his spot.