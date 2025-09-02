South Africa captain Temba Bavuma has won the toss against England and decided to bowl first in the opening ODI of the three-match series taking place on Tuesday, September 2 at the Headingley, Leeds. England captain Harry Brook also wanted to have a bowl first. He said chasing was easier on this ground.
England Vs South Africa 1st ODI Playing XI
South Africa Playing XI: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi
England Playing XI: Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Sonny Baker
South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Senuran Muthusamy, Tony de Zorzi, Nandre Burger, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius
England Squad: Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Sonny Baker, Jamie Overton, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Banton, Rehan Ahmed
English players come into the tournament on the back of the Hundred. Harry Brook's Northern Superchargers lost the final of the tournament but this time the dashing right-hander will be leading his country and will try to win the series. Proteas are being led by Temba Bavuma who just helped his side win a three-match ODI series in Australia. South Africa will want to continue on their good work
England Vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Streaming
The 1st ODI between England and South Africa would be telecast live on the Sony Sports network, and it would be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app.