England Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Temba Bavuma Opts To Field First - Check Playing XIs

England Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Three Lions face spirited Proteas in Leeds tonight, check toss update, playing XIs, streaming information and updated match report once the game is done

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: gaurav thakur
Updated on:
Updated on:
England Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Bavuma Opts To Field First - Check Playing XIs
Keshav Maharaj, left, of South Africa is congratulated by teammates Photo: AP/DARREN ENGLAND
info_icon

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma has won the toss against England and decided to bowl first in the opening ODI of the three-match series taking place on Tuesday, September 2 at the Headingley, Leeds. England captain Harry Brook also wanted to have a bowl first. He said chasing was easier on this ground.

England vs South Africa 1st ODI Live

England Vs South Africa 1st ODI Playing XI

South Africa Playing XI: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi

England Playing XI: Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Sonny Baker

South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Senuran Muthusamy, Tony de Zorzi, Nandre Burger, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius

England Squad: Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Sonny Baker, Jamie Overton, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Banton, Rehan Ahmed

English players come into the tournament on the back of the Hundred. Harry Brook's Northern Superchargers lost the final of the tournament but this time the dashing right-hander will be leading his country and will try to win the series. Proteas are being led by Temba Bavuma who just helped his side win a three-match ODI series in Australia. South Africa will want to continue on their good work

Related Content
Related Content

England Vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Streaming

The 1st ODI between England and South Africa would be telecast live on the Sony Sports network, and it would be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. England vs South Africa LIVE Score, 1st ODI: Root Gone Cheaply; ENG Lose Two Wickets

  2. Marcus Stoinis Returns To Boost Australia’s T20 World Cup Hopes As Spencer Johnson Faces Long Layoff

  3. Harshal Patel Returns Home To Gujarat After 14 Years With Haryana, Prioritising Family & Career End

  4. Shubman Gill Heartbroken As Punjab Floods Ravage His Home State; Harbhajan Pledges Rescue Support

  5. Rashid Khan Becomes Leading T20I Wicket-Taker Amid Afghanistan’s Emotional Win In UAE Tri-Series 2025

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Amanda Anisimova 'Excited' For Iga Swiatek Rematch

  2. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Thrashes Alexander Bublik To Seal Quarter-final Spot

  3. Naomi Osaka vs Coco Gauff, US Open 2025: Japanese Star Enters QFs At Flushing Meadows

  4. US Open 2025: Best Images From Third & Fourth Rounds

  5. Swiatek Vs Alexandrova, US Open 2025: Second Seed Marches Into Another Grand Slam QF

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Rahul Gandhi Warns of ‘Hydrogen Bomb’ Exposé on BJP’s Alleged Vote Theft in Bihar

  2. BJP Demands NIA Probe As Dharmasthala Row Deepens

  3. Delhi 2020 Riots Case: HC To Rule On Bail Pleas Of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Others

  4. A Creeping Kind Of Lawlessness In Indian Institutions Today

  5. Left Parties Welcome Modi-Xi Meet At SCO

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. Modi Winds Up His Visit To Japan And China On A Positive Note

  2. SCO Summit 2025: In China, Modi Meets Putin, Says India and Russia's 'Close Cooperation' Important

  3. Trump Calls US-India Trade Deal A 'One-Sided Disaster'

  4. EU Chief’s Plane Hit By Suspected Russian GPS Jamming During Bulgaria Landing

  5. India Again Refuses to Back China’s Belt and Road at SCO Summit

Latest Stories

  1. Pawan Kalyan Turns 54: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun And Others Wish The Power Star

  2. Songs Of Forgotten Trees Review | Anuparna Roy’s Tale Of Two Roommates Risks Being Skin-deep

  3. PM Modi Condemns Abuse Of Mother During Congress’ ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ In Bihar

  4. KMAT 2025 Admit Card: Download Your Karnataka Management Entrance Exam Admit Card Today

  5. Marcus Stoinis Returns To Boost Australia’s T20 World Cup Hopes As Spencer Johnson Faces Long Layoff

  6. Daily Horoscope for September 2, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Virgo, Scorpio, and Pisces

  7. Karnataka's Mahadevapura: Where Strangers Came To The Rolls

  8. Maharashtra Post-Election Sweep Cracked By RTI