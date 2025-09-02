England vs South Africa LIVE Score, 1st ODI: Brook Leads Hosts Against Spirited RSA

England vs South Africa LIVE Score, 1st ODI: Pitch Report
The weather in Leeds today is expected to be mild and partly cloudy, with temperatures hovering around 18 to 20 degrees Celsius. There's a slight chance of rain, though.
Traditionally, the Headingley surface is batting-friendly, with true bounce and short boundaries. Seamers may find movement early on.
England vs South Africa LIVE Score, 1st ODI Squads
South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Senuran Muthusamy, Tony de Zorzi, Nandre Burger, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius
England Squad: Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Sonny Baker, Jamie Overton, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Banton, Rehan Ahmed
England vs South Africa LIVE Score, 1st ODI
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first One Day International between England and South Africa taking place at Headingley, Leeds on Tuesday, September 2.