England vs South Africa LIVE Score, 1st ODI: Brook Leads Hosts Against Spirited RSA

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first One Day International between England and South Africa taking place at Headingley, Leeds on Tuesday, September 2. English players come into the tournament on the back of the Hundred. Harry Brook's Northern Superchargers lost the final of the tournament but this time the dashing right-hander will be leading his country and will try to win the series. Proteas are being led by Temba Bavuma who just helped his side win a three-match ODI series in Australia. South Africa will want to continue on their good work. Follow live scores and updates here

2 Sept 2025, 04:41:04 pm IST England vs South Africa LIVE Score, 1st ODI: Pitch Report The weather in Leeds today is expected to be mild and partly cloudy, with temperatures hovering around 18 to 20 degrees Celsius. There's a slight chance of rain, though. Traditionally, the Headingley surface is batting-friendly, with true bounce and short boundaries. Seamers may find movement early on.

2 Sept 2025, 04:19:40 pm IST England vs South Africa LIVE Score, 1st ODI Squads South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Senuran Muthusamy, Tony de Zorzi, Nandre Burger, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius England Squad: Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Sonny Baker, Jamie Overton, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Banton, Rehan Ahmed