Lucknow Super Giants will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders in match 54 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday. (Preview | Streaming)
In their last meeting, KKR dominated LSG and managed to win the match with eight wickets in hand. That was their first win against LSG as well. Now, KL Rahul-led LSG host them in their first-ever game in Lucknow.
Both teams are coming after defeating Mumbai Indians in their last match in the IPL. Venkatesh Iyer and Manish Pandey rescued KKR against MI when the top-order was humbled by the accurate bowling on Friday.
LSG won by four wickets against MI in their last game where they successfully chased down a 145-run target with four balls and as many wickets to spare.
Predicted Playing XI for LSG vs KKR, IPL 2024 match:
Lucknow Super Giants predicted playing XI: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur
Impact sub: Arshin Kulkarni
Kolkata Knight Riders predicted playing XI: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy
Impact sub: Manish Pandey
LSG vs KKR, IPL 2024 Pitch report:
The pitch at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow assists spinners and the par score is around 180-190 here. LSH have successfully defended many below-par totals at this venue. Dew may not be a factor here, hence bowling first could be a preferable choice for the captains.
LSG vs KKR, Full Squads:
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ashton Turner, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Arshad Khan, Arshin Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Manimaran Siddharth, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Prerak Mankad, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock, Matt Henry, Yash Thakur, Devdutt Padikkal, Shamar Joseph
Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Srikar Bharat, Sherfane Rutherford, Chetan Sakariya, Dushmantha Chameera, Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Harshit Rana, Sakib Hussain, Suyash Sharma, Allah Ghazanfar
LSG vs KKR, IPL 2024 Head to Head
Lucknow Super Giants have won three out of four matches played against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. KKR won their first game against LSG in the earlier fixture between the two teams this year.
Total Matches Played - 4
LSG Won - 3
KKR Won - 1
LSG vs KKR, Match Prediction
According to Google stats, KKR have a 60% chance of winning the match in comparison to LSG's 40%.