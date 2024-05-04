Cricket

LSG Vs KKR, IPL 2024: Match Prediction, Fantasy 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants are set to clash in a group-stage fixture of the IPL 2024 in Lucknow on Sunday. Here are the predicted playing XI, head-to-head record, match prediction, pitch report and many more things about the LSG Vs KKR match

Advertisement

Andre Russell and Manish Pandey in IPL 2024. AP Photo
Kolkata Knight Riders' Andre Russell celebrates the wicket of Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade
info_icon

Lucknow Super Giants will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders in match 54 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday. (Preview | Streaming)

In their last meeting, KKR dominated LSG and managed to win the match with eight wickets in hand. That was their first win against LSG as well. Now, KL Rahul-led LSG host them in their first-ever game in Lucknow.

Both teams are coming after defeating Mumbai Indians in their last match in the IPL. Venkatesh Iyer and Manish Pandey rescued KKR against MI when the top-order was humbled by the accurate bowling on Friday.

Advertisement

LSG won by four wickets against MI in their last game where they successfully chased down a 145-run target with four balls and as many wickets to spare.

Predicted Playing XI for LSG vs KKR, IPL 2024 match:

Lucknow Super Giants predicted playing XI: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur

Impact sub: Arshin Kulkarni

null - X/@IPL
LSG Vs MI, IPL 2024: Marcus Stoinis Stars In Lucknow Super Giants' Sixth Win Of Season

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Kolkata Knight Riders predicted playing XI: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

Advertisement

Impact sub: Manish Pandey

LSG vs KKR, IPL 2024 Pitch report:

The pitch at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow assists spinners and the par score is around 180-190 here. LSH have successfully defended many below-par totals at this venue. Dew may not be a factor here, hence bowling first could be a preferable choice for the captains.

LSG vs KKR, Full Squads:

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ashton Turner, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Arshad Khan, Arshin Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Manimaran Siddharth, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Prerak Mankad, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock, Matt Henry, Yash Thakur, Devdutt Padikkal, Shamar Joseph

Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Srikar Bharat, Sherfane Rutherford, Chetan Sakariya, Dushmantha Chameera, Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Harshit Rana, Sakib Hussain, Suyash Sharma, Allah Ghazanfar

LSG vs KKR, IPL 2024 Head to Head

Lucknow Super Giants have won three out of four matches played against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. KKR won their first game against LSG in the earlier fixture between the two teams this year.

Total Matches Played - 4

LSG Won - 3

Advertisement

KKR Won - 1

LSG vs KKR, Match Prediction

According to Google stats, KKR have a 60% chance of winning the match in comparison to LSG's 40%.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Manipur Still Under Siege Amid Lok Sabha Elections
  2. One Year Of Manipur Violence, No Peace In Sight
  3. I-95 Shutdown In Norwalk: Fuel Truck Crash Causes Chaos, Delays, And Urgent Measures
  4. Sobhita Dhulipala Enthralls With Her Enchanting Fashion Sense
  5. 'The Broken News 2' On Zee5 Review: Jaideep Ahlawat Stands Out With His Compelling Performance In This Well-Directed Newsroom Saga
  6. Sports News: Bangladesh Beat Zimbabwe By Eight Wickets In 1st T20I - As It Happened
  7. Elections 2024 News, May 3 Highlights: Kharge Will Have To Start 'Congress Dhundo Yatra' After June 4, Says Amit Shah
  8. BJP VS Congress: PM Says Cong Doing 'Vote Jihad'; Kharge Slams Modi Over 'Personal Letter' To NDA Candidates