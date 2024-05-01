LSG Vs MI, IPL 2024: Marcus Stoinis Stars In Lucknow Super Giants' Sixth Win Of Season

Outlook Sports Desk
Marcus Stoinis' well-paced 62 and spell of 19/1 earned him the Player Of The Match Award.
Marcus Stoinis hit seven fours and two sixes to never let the required run rate go out of hand for LSG.
After a Golden Duck while batting, Hardik struck form with the ball taking two wickets for 26 runs in his four overs.
Mohsin was the pick of the bowlers for LSG and his 36/2 played a big role in restricting MI to 144/7.
After returning from an injury layoff, Mayank Yadav walked off the ground again after bowling just 3.1 overs.
On a day when he was snubbed from the T20 World Cup squad, KL Rahul failed to make an impression and got out for just 28.
Hardik lavished praise on Nehal Wadhera whose innings took MI to 144 and said he might represent India one day.
With seven defeats in 10 games, only a miracle can help MI qualify for play-offs and even wins in last four games might not suffice.
LSG are now third in the table with six wins and four losses.
This was the first time in an LSG-MI encounter that the team batting second has won.