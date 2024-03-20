Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 Final: Rajasthan Kings Beat New York Superstar Strikers By 20 Runs To Win Maiden Title

Rajasthan Kings came out victorious in the first-ever 90-ball format Legends Cricket Trophy 2024, securing a clinical 20-run win over New York Superstar Strikers on Tuesday, March 19 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka. (More Cricket News)
The grand finale witnessed a stellar all-round performance from Ashley Nurse, who played a pivotal role in Rajasthan Kings' victory. Nurse, the West Indies star, showcased his batting prowess by top-scoring with a blistering 97 runs off just 41 deliveries, setting the stage for his team's imposing total of 179/4 in the allotted 90 balls.
Partnering with former Zimbabwe batting star Hamilton Masakadza, Nurse orchestrated a remarkable 106-run partnership for the second wicket, propelling Rajasthan Kings to a formidable score. Masakadza's aggressive innings of 56 runs off 30 balls further bolstered the Kings' total, featuring seven boundaries and a couple of sixes.
Advertisement
Despite an early dismissal of captain Robin Uthappa, Rajasthan Kings found their rhythm, thanks to the dynamic duo of Masakadza and Nurse, who dismantled the opposition's bowling attack with their explosive batting display.
In response to Rajasthan Kings' challenging target, New York Superstar Strikers faced an uphill battle from the outset. Despite a cautious start from openers Chadwick Walton and Alviro Petersen, the Strikers struggled to maintain the required run rate against Rajasthan Kings' disciplined bowling unit.
The Strikers' hopes were dashed further when Nurse claimed a vital wicket at a crucial juncture. His timely dismissal of Chamara Kapugedera for 30 runs off 15 balls dealt a significant blow to the Strikers' chase.
Advertisement
As the pressure mounted on the Strikers, Asela Gunaratne and Yuvraj Singh attempted to revive their team's fortunes with aggressive stroke play. However, despite Yuvraj's valiant fifty off just 20 balls, his efforts were in vain as Rajasthan Kings' bowlers maintained a tight grip on the game.
Ultimately, Rajasthan Kings' collective bowling effort, led by captain Uthappa's strategic acumen, proved too formidable for the Superstar Strikers to overcome. Parvinder Awana's economical spell, conceding only 26 runs and claiming a crucial wicket, further bolstered the Kings' stronghold on the match.
With this victory, Rajasthan Kings etched their name in history as the champions of the inaugural Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 - the 90-ball format.