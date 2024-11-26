Jofra Archer: England Head Coach Brendon McCullum Says Pacer Is 'Not Guaranteed' To Be Selected For The Ashes

Jofra Archer is not guaranteed to be selected for the Ashes, England head coach Brendon McCullum has said. (More Cricket News)
The 29-year-old has been part of England's white-ball set-up since May, but has not played Test cricket since February 2021 due to injury issues.
Archer was signed by Rajasthan Royals in the IPL auction on Sunday, meaning he will play even less red-ball cricket ahead of next year's Ashes.
England have attempted to carefully manage the bowler's workload and McCullum cannot say for certain if he will be part of the five-match series.
"He is all-in for playing for England and getting back to red-ball cricket but at the same time there are significant opportunities for him," McCullum said ahead of his side's series in New Zealand.
"We have to be fluid. He has to continue to feel right in his own body, sustain a decent workload and put his hand up from there. There is no guarantee [he will be selected for Test cricket].
"We have unearthed some incredible talent in the last 12 months. The stocks are looking pretty good."
England had requested Archer sit out next year's IPL in order to concentrate on his red-ball return with Sussex.
However, after being left off the initial auction shortlist, Archer was added to it 48 hours later and was snapped up by Rajasthan Royals.
Archer is therefore now set to miss the early part of the County Championship season with Sussex due to an overlap in competitions.
McCullum added: "If he gets fit and ready and that is the skillset we are after, he puts himself in the frame."