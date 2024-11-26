Cricket

Jofra Archer: England Head Coach Brendon McCullum Says Pacer Is 'Not Guaranteed' To Be Selected For The Ashes

The 29-year-old has been part of England's white-ball set-up since May, but has not played Test cricket since February 2021 due to injury issues

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Jofra-Archer
England bowler Jofra Archer
info_icon

Jofra Archer is not guaranteed to be selected for the Ashes, England head coach Brendon McCullum has said. (More Cricket News)

The 29-year-old has been part of England's white-ball set-up since May, but has not played Test cricket since February 2021 due to injury issues.

Archer was signed by Rajasthan Royals in the IPL auction on Sunday, meaning he will play even less red-ball cricket ahead of next year's Ashes.

England have attempted to carefully manage the bowler's workload and McCullum cannot say for certain if he will be part of the five-match series.

Fast bowler Jofra Archer - null
Jofra Archer Returns To IPL 2025 Auction: Surprise Inclusion Despite Shortlist Omission

BY Stats Perform

"He is all-in for playing for England and getting back to red-ball cricket but at the same time there are significant opportunities for him," McCullum said ahead of his side's series in New Zealand.

"We have to be fluid. He has to continue to feel right in his own body, sustain a decent workload and put his hand up from there. There is no guarantee [he will be selected for Test cricket]. 

"We have unearthed some incredible talent in the last 12 months. The stocks are looking pretty good."

England had requested Archer sit out next year's IPL in order to concentrate on his red-ball return with Sussex.

However, after being left off the initial auction shortlist, Archer was added to it 48 hours later and was snapped up by Rajasthan Royals.

Archer is therefore now set to miss the early part of the County Championship season with Sussex due to an overlap in competitions.

McCullum added: "If he gets fit and ready and that is the skillset we are after, he puts himself in the frame."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL Auction: Full Squads And Probable 11s For All 10 Teams Ahead Of The 2025 Season
  2. IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Five Talking Points From India's Historic Perth Triumph
  3. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Who Is Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Rajasthan Royals' 13-Year-Old Buy?
  4. Who Is Priyansh Arya, The Highest Paid Uncapped Player On Day 2 Of IPL 2025 Auction
  5. Champions Trophy 2025 In Hybrid Model? ICC Reportedly Trying To Convince PCB
Football News
  1. Leganes 0-3 Real Madrid, La Liga: Mbappe And Bellingham Score As Blancos Close On Barcelona
  2. Arne Slot Relishing Liverpool's Real Madrid, Man City Double-header
  3. Ipswich 1-1 Manchester United: Ruben Amorim Believes His Side Was Guilty Of Overthinking
  4. Premier League: Roy Keane Doubts Manchester United Will Crack Top Four Under Ruben Amorim This Season
  5. Xabier Alonso Criticizes Slow Start Despite Bayer Leverkusen's 5-2 Comeback Victory
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: Jannik Sinner Feels Italy 'Handled Pressure Really Well' To Retain Trophy
  2. Davis Cup Finals: Sinner, ITA Win Back-To-Back Titles
  3. Jannik Sinner Guides Italy To Back-to-back Davis Cup Triumphs
  4. Netherlands Vs Italy Live Streaming, Davis Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch NED Vs ITA Final On TV And Online
  5. Davis Cup 2024: Jannik Sinner, Matteo Berrettini Send Defending Champions Italy Into The Final
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Constitution Day: A Decade In The Battlefield Of Ideas
  2. Ajit Pawar Teases MLA Nephew Over Narrow Poll Victory, BJP Rival Suspects 'Conspiracy'
  3. SC Asks CAQM To Consider Resuming Of Physical Classes In Delhi-NCR Schools, Colleges
  4. Day In Pics: November 25, 2024
  5. UP: Violence In Etah After People Oppose Construction Near Dargah Claiming It To Be Waqf Land
Entertainment News
  1. Nayanthara, Dhanush And The Dirty Picture Of Indian Film Industries
  2. Loved Zombieverse 2? Here Are 5 Top Korean Zombie Shows And Films You Shouldn't Miss
  3. Ranbir Kapoor Announces Raj Kapoor Film Festival At IFFI 2024
  4. Pushpa 2 Song Kissik Released With Allu Arjun And Sreeleela On The Dance Floor
  5. The Way Home: Subodh Gupta's Art Loops In Memory, Longing, And Regret
US News
  1. Behind Donald Trump's Win, The Misplaced Optimism Of The White Liberal
  2. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  3. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  4. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  5. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
World News
  1. In Rome, Jaishankar Meets Counterparts From Several Countries, Including UK, France And Ukraine
  2. Imran Khan Supporters March Towards Islamabad Amid Heavy Police Crackdown In Pakistan
  3. A Look At Israel's Crackdown On Media As It Sanctions Haaretz
  4. West Asia Crisis: Hezbollah Fires 250 Rockets At Israel; EU Urges For Ceasefire
  5. Israel Alleges 'Antisemitic' Act After Missing Rabbi Found Dead In UAE; 3 Arrested
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, November 25, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. India Vs Australia, 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: Jasprit Bumrah's Men Register Monumental Win In Perth, Take 1-0 Lead In BGT
  3. SMAT 2024 Round 2 Highlights: Baroda Beat Uttarakhand By 5 Wickets, Bengal Seal 8-Wicket Win Over Hyderabad
  4. Behind Donald Trump's Win, The Misplaced Optimism Of The White Liberal
  5. West Asia Crisis: Hezbollah Fires 250 Rockets At Israel; EU Urges For Ceasefire
  6. Puneri Paltan Beat Bengal Warriorz 51-34 In PKL 11
  7. Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Announces New Media Rights Partnership With Sony Pictures Networks India
  8. Weekly Horoscope For November 24th To November 30th: Find Out The Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs