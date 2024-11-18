Since 1996, India have locked horns against Australia in the Test arena for the elusive Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT). The trophy derives it's name from the two legends from either sides - Australia's Allan Border and Indian icon Sunil Gavaskar. (Streaming | Cricket News)
India and Australia's first meeting dates back to 1947 in Test cricket. Since then, the two have met 107 times in Test match cricket. Australia have won 45 Tests, to India's 32 while 29 were drawn. One Test was a tie.
However, in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy history, India have had the edge of the Aussies. In 56 BGT matches, India have won on 24 occasions to Australia's 20. 12 were draws.
From 1996 to 2024, India have been involved in 16 BGTs with the former winning 10 series, Australia winning five and series was drawn.
List of India Wins In Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) winners:
|Year
|Host Country
|Winner
|Score
|1996
|India
|India
|Jan-00
|19998
|India
|India
|1-Feb
|2001
|India
|India
|1-Feb
|2003-04
|Australia
|Draw
|1-Jan
|2008
|India
|India
|Feb-00
|2010
|India
|India
|Feb-00
|2013
|India
|India
|Apr-00
|2017
|India
|India
|1-Feb
|2018-19
|Australia
|India
|1-Feb
|2020-21
|Australia
|India
|1-Feb
|2023
|India
|India
|1-Feb
|2024-25
|Australia
|TBA
|TBA
India Vs Australia Test Series Squads
Australia squad (only for 1st Test):Pat Cummins (C), Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland
India squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.
Travelling reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed.