Cricket

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Virat Kohli Will Have His Moments, Hopefully Not Too Many, Says AUS's Travis Head

Head reckoned having closed-door sessions in Australia, shortly after India's unprecedented Test series defeat to New Zealand, would have allowed Kohli to find his rhythm

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Indias Virat Kohli plays a shot during day three of the second cricket test. AP Photo
India's Virat Kohli in action during the New Zealand home series. AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool
info_icon

Australian batter Travis Head backed Virat Kohli to "have his moments in the series" as the Indian superstar continued to dominate talks in the run-up to the five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy, starting on Friday. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

Kohli's ordinary returns with the bat this year in Test cricket notwithstanding, the 36-year-old has been the cynosure of all eyes since the Indian team landed in Australia last week.

Head threw his support behind the Indian batting mainstay, who managed a mere 93 runs across three Tests against New Zealand at a forgettable average of 15.50 in his last assignment at home just before the tour of Australia.

"No doubt, we will go through all their players, cannot wait to start well against them. Virat's going to have his moments in this series, hopefully not too many of them," Head told the media at the Optus Stadium after Australia's training session.

Andhra Pradesh batting-all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy. - Instagram/Nitish Kumar Reddy
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Nitish Kumar Reddy Likely To Make Test Debut In Perth - Report

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"He is a world-class player. Over the course of five Tests, he is going to play well at some stage. We have to understand and respect that. Hopefully, the players on our side also have their moments in the series," said the left-handed batter.

Head reckoned having closed-door sessions in Australia, shortly after India's unprecedented Test series defeat to New Zealand, would have allowed Kohli to find his rhythm.

"He is pretty big. Everyone talks about Virat, wherever he goes. Maybe the closed sessions give him a bit of freedom, bit of space," he said.

"There won't be a series where you would play India and you wouldn't talk about Kohli," Head added.

India captain Rohit Sharma is missing the series opener due to the birth of his second child, and Head supported his decision.

"(One) hundred per cent, I support Rohit's decision. I would have done the same in the same situation," Head remarked.

"We sacrifice a lot of things as cricketers. While we live a privileged life, we miss important milestones in our personal lives. You don't get that time back. Hopefully, he returns at some stage in this series."

Despite India's struggles in recent times, Rohit's unavailability for the first Test and Shubman Gill being ruled out due to a fractured thumb, Head said the visitors will field a strong team.

"If you look at our history, you would not rule out any Indian team," he said.

"In the last two trips, they've had injuries and doubts, and people questioned them, but they pulled off incredible performances. Whoever they play, it's going to be a strong team," he added.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Australia Vs Pakistan: Josh Inglis Lauds Marcus Stoinis As 'Hard to Stop' In T20I Series Whitewash
  2. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: 10 Big Names Missing From The Player Pool
  3. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25: Shami Included In Bengal's 22-Member Squad For SMAT
  4. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Lyon Credits Ashwin As A Key Influence Since 2011-12 Faceoffs
  5. PCB Appoints Aaqib Javed Interim White-Ball Head Coach Until ICC Champions Trophy
Football News
  1. 'Everything Going Well': FC Barcelona Midfielder Pedri Gives His Take On Contract Talks
  2. NBA Superstar Doncic Backs Mbappe To Turn Fortunes Around At Real Madrid
  3. Mexico vs Honduras Live Streaming, CONCACAF Nations League Quarter-Final Leg 2 Preview: When And Where To Watch
  4. Canada Vs Suriname Live Streaming, CONCACAF Nations League Quarter-Final Leg 2 Preview: When And Where To Watch
  5. UEFA Nations League: Germany's Focus On Developing For 2026 World Cup, Says Julian Nagelsmann
Tennis News
  1. Great Britain Vs Slovakia Live Streaming, Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2024: When And Where To Watch Semi-Final 2
  2. ATP Finals: Eight Titles, Two Grand Slams, 70 Match Wins - Jannik Sinner's Spectacular Year 2024
  3. Davis Cup Finals 2024: Retiring Rafael Nadal Staving Off Emotions Until Spain Campaign Is Over
  4. ATP Finals 2024: Sinner Defeats Fritz In Italy To Land Major Honour
  5. Rafael Nadal Farewell Match Guide: All You Need To Know About Spanish Legend's Davis Cup Finals Appearance
Hockey News
  1. India Announce 20-Member Squad For Men's Junior Asia Cup: Amir Ali To Lead Coach PR Sreejesh's Side
  2. South Korea Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When, Where To Watch Fifth-Sixth Place Match
  3. India Vs Japan Semi-Final, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Unbeaten Hosts Start As Favourites
  4. India Vs Japan Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch Semi-Final 2 Between IND And JPN
  5. China Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch Semi-Final 1 Between CHN And MAS

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Stubble Burning Crisis And Delhi’s Air Emergency
  2. 'Global South Most Adversely Impacted', Says PM Modi In First G20 Address
  3. 'GRAP IV Not To Be Removed Without Court Permission': SC Raps Delhi Govt, Orders Online Classes For 10th & 12th
  4. Delhi Pollution, Manipur Violence, G20 In Brazil And More | November 18 News Wrap
  5. Day In Pics: November 18, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Nayanthara Vs Dhanush: The Legal Feud Over A Documentary 
  2. Emergency: Kangana Ranaut Starrer Finally Gets Release Date
  3. Tiger Shroff Announces Release Date Of Baaghi 4 With Blood-Soaked Poster
  4. Kantara Chapter 1: Rishab Shetty Starrer Gets Release Date; Will Arrive In Theatres In October 2025
  5. Pushpa 2 Trailer: Allu Arjun Turns 'Wildfire', Has Explosive Showdown With Fahadh Faasil
US News
  1. Some Arab Americans Who Voted For Trump Concerned About His Pro-Israel Cabinet Picks
  2. US: Two Separate Shootings In New Orleans Kill 2, Injure 10 Along Parade Route
  3. US Cabinet: Trump Picks Energy Secy; Elon Musk Asks Public To Suggest Treasury Secy | Latest
  4. Ramaswamy And Musk Vow To Take “Chainsaw To Bureaucracy’| Trump Cabinet Picks So Far
  5. Two Controversial Picks Set Alarm Bells Ringing in Washington
World News
  1. Canadian PM Trudeau Admits His Govt Made 'Mistakes' In Immigration Policy
  2. Delhi Pollution, Manipur Violence, G20 In Brazil And More | November 18 News Wrap
  3. Some Arab Americans Who Voted For Trump Concerned About His Pro-Israel Cabinet Picks
  4. What’s Behind Saudi Arabia’s Record Death Sentences? 101 Foreigners Executed In 2024
  5. Australia: Radio Host Alan Jones Charged With 24 Sexual Offences Committed Over Two Decades
Latest Stories
  1. Election Wrap: EC Orders Removal Of Jharkhand BJP Video; MVA Has Many CM Faces, Says Congress
  2. Emergency: Kangana Ranaut Starrer Finally Gets Release Date
  3. Australia Vs Pakistan Highlights, 3rd T20I: Stoinis Powers AUS To Thrash PAK By 7 Wickets And Claim Series 3-0
  4. South Korea Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When, Where To Watch Fifth-Sixth Place Match
  5. G20 Summit 2024 Kicks Off In Brazil; Climate Change, Gaza War & More On Agenda | Details
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 18, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  7. West Asia Crisis: Israeli Strikes Kill 42 In Gaza, Hezbollah Spokesman In Beirut; Pope Francis Order Probe On 'Genocide'
  8. Delhi Pollution: GRAP IV, Online Classes And Orange Alert Enforced As Air Quality Worsens